Adlene Harrison, first female mayor of Dallas, dies at 98







DALLAS — Adlene Harrison, who was the first woman to serve as the mayor of Dallas in 1976, has died at the age of 98.

She also served on the Dallas City Council from 1973 to 1977 and was the first chair of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit board in 1983.

Harrison, who was also the city’s first female Jewish mayor, became acting mayor in 1976 when Wes Wise resigned to run for Congress.

“We have lost a Dallas legend,” current mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter. “Adlene Harrison had an amazing impact on this city… as a fearless and strong leader, she made Dallas better.”

In a statement, deputy city manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert described Harrison as “a fierce leader who was passionate about her work and truly helped inspire and built up the women around her.”

"Everyone knew her name meant business and she was going to get the job done," Tolbert added. "Mayor Harrison was a game changer for the City of Dallas…"









