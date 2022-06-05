Adrian Burde Elevated to Florida Gymnastics Associate Head Coach

Adrian Burde

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After 16 seasons with Gators Gymnastics, Assistant Coach(pronounced bur-DAY) has been promoted to Affiliate Head Coach, UF Head Coachlaunched Friday.“It provides me nice delight and pleasure to announce Adrian as our Affiliate Head Coach. His promotion to Affiliate Head Coach is a testomony to his loyalty, exhausting work and integrity,” Rowland acknowledged. “Adrian’s dedication and fearless management are second to none and we’re past grateful for all that he does to assist the Gators ‘win every day’ 12 months after 12 months.”Alongside collectively along with his time at Florida, Burde has 21 seasons of collegiate gymnastics educating experience. Previous to changing into a member of the Gators for the 2007 season, Burde coached at Nebraska for five seasons. He coaches vault and tumbling, along with aids in Florida recruiting and group conditioning.Burde has been cheering Gator routines collectively along with his fist pump celebrations as Florida gained 9 Southeastern Convention and three NCAA group titles.Burde has coached vault and tumbling for the Gators since 2011. A Gator has claimed three NCAA vault titles since 2011 (Marissa King/2011, Kytra Hunter/2012, Alex McMurtry/2018) and three NCAA floor titles (Hunter/2015, Alicia Boren/2019,/2022). Florida has moreover taken SEC event titles in 10 of the ultimate 11 SEC Championships (Kennedy Baker 2016 vault & 2017 floor; Ashanée Dickerson, 2011 floor prepare; Hunter, 2012 & 2015 vault; 2013, 2014 & 2015 floor; McMurtry 2015 & 2018 vault & 2017 floor; Sloan, 2013 floor;2019 vault, 2022 vault, floor).

The prime three floor totals in NCAA Championship historic previous belong to the Gators – 49.75 (2022 semi), 49.725 (2013 Tremendous Six) and 49.7125 (2022 group closing). Florida’s 49.875 inside the 2014 home opener is the second-highest floor complete in NCAA historic previous.







Eight Gators matched Florida’s vault and floor prepare file of 10.0 33 situations inside the closing 9 seasons. Since 2007, 22 Gators earned 67 All-America honors in Burde coached events.







