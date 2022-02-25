A&E Greenlights Investigative Documentary ‘Exposing Parchman’ With Roc Nation, Highlighting Efforts to Reform Mississippi’s Correctional System

A&E Community has greenlit the four-part restricted documentary sequence “Exposing Parchman” following the lengthy efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system, led by the inmates of Parchman Jail.
In December 2019, Parchman started to make nationwide headlines for its giant demise toll attributable to violence and neglect. In a cry for assist, courageous and determined inmates shared prohibited cellphone footage from inside.
Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entrepreneur and philanthropist Yo Gotti, Staff Roc (Roc Nation’s philanthropic arm), and a bunch of legal professionals stepped in to spearhead a civil rights lawsuit, filed on behalf of 29 inmates in opposition to the Mississippi Division of Corrections. The brand new sequence, from Good Caper Content material and Roc Nation, delves into the growing authorized case, appears contained in the decaying jail and unpacks Parchman’s stunning and disgraceful historical past, in accordance to a press release.
“A&E has the privilege to associate with Roc Nation to inform the really pressing story of Parchman Jail as we proceed our dedication to impactful programming. The sequence is emblematic of bigger points throughout the U.S. legal justice system, and we hope it spurs desperately wanted consciousness each at Parchman Jail, and nationwide,” mentioned Elaine Frontain Bryant, government vp and head of programming for A&E.
“In 2020, Roc Nation and Staff Roc launched a struggle to put a cease to the literal demise sentences imposed on inmates via the inhumane, violent, and torturous situations created by Parchman jail officers, said Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation.
“We’re honored to develop this sequence with A&E, Good Caper and ITV to proceed to make sure that the atrocities and historical past of Parchman are prime of thoughts on a nationwide stage.”
Because the case started to develop, with a whole bunch of different prisoners becoming a member of the grievance, the general public started to see what inmates and their households had identified for many years – situations at Parchman are inhumane and the system sustaining this grim establishment is colossal. From plantation to jail, we watch how Parchman was constructed, the way it was crammed, and the way it grew to become the epitome of the darkish historical past and the awful current of America’s incarceration practices. “Exposing Parchman” reveals the devastating and inequitable affect of the American jail system not solely on the incarcerated, but additionally on their communities and the nation.
“Exposing Parchman” is produced by ITV America’s Good Caper Content material, Roc Nation and Pink Summer time for A&E Community. Jordana Hochman and Jeanmarie Condon are the chief producers for Good Caper Content material, whereas Rahman Ali Bugg government produces for Pink Summer time. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson function government producers for A&E.