AEW Double or Nothing 2022 predictions, card, matches, start time, PPV preview, location, date

AEW is ready for its subsequent PPV endeavor. The promotion, which solely hosts a couple of of those occasions per 12 months, heads to Las Vegas on Sunday evening for Double or Nothing with a cavalcade of matches in tow to get followers amped up.
Fan favourite CM Punk appears to be like to attain his largest second since getting back from retirement when he challenges “Hangman” Adam Web page for the AEW world championship. Punk has not held a world title since 2013. Plus, the ladies’s championship will even be on the road as Thunder Rosa defends her title in opposition to Serena Deeb.
That’s solely two of the 4 championship matches on the cardboard to associate with the 2 Owen Hart Memorial Cup finals matches and a bunch of different intriguing matchups. Plus, some additional consideration can be on MJF after he allegedly didn’t present as much as a fan occasion within the week main as much as the PPV. He is anticipated to face Wardlow in one of many marquee occasions of the night.
The motion goes down with the principle card beginning at eight p.m. ET from T-Cellular Enviornment in Las Vegas.
Let’s check out the CBS Sports activities skilled picks for all of the motion set to go down on Sunday.
2022 AEW Double or Nothing predictions
AEW World Championship — “Hangman” Adam Web page (c) vs. CM Punk
Web page’s rise to the highest of AEW was probably the greatest tales advised in skilled wrestling within the trendy period, if not longer. Equally, Punk’s return to wrestling is without doubt one of the period’s most iconic moments. The factor is, Punk doesn’t want to be world champion. He is rock-solid as a famous person till he decides to hold up his boots as soon as once more. Sure, Punk successful could be a second and his reign could also be spectacular, however there isn’t any finish to the issues you are able to do with Punk with or with out the belt. Web page ought to retain right here as issues construct to a transition sooner or later. A giant optimistic on this match is that neither final result is dangerous, even when Web page’s run with the title has been much less spectacular than his run to seize it. Decide: Adam Web page retains the title — Brent Brookhouse (additionally Shakiel Mahjouri)
MJF vs. Wardlow
Given the stipulation right here, whereby a Wardlow loss means he can “by no means signal an AEW contract,” it is laborious to think about MJF successful the match. Certain, generally a promotion throws a curveball within the second and so they can at all times work their means round a stipulation down the highway. Wardlow simply has an excessive amount of momentum and followers are too rabid to see him get his massive second, placing MJF down and changing into really free. It is the correct payoff and AEW hasn’t made too many massive missteps in these moments. Decide: Wardlow wins — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe (Males’s Owen Hart Cup Finals)
Cole is arguably the surest results of all the boys’s matches at Double or Nothing. Positioned as a predominant participant since his AEW debut final 12 months, Cole makes a supremely credible winner of the inaugural males’s Owen Hart Cup. Following two decisive losses to Web page, Cole wants one thing to hold his hat on as he inevitably crosses paths with Omega. Plus, the concept of this Shawn Michaels-inspired dangerous man successful a event devoted to a member of the Hart household is wickedly pleasant. Decide: Adam Cole wins — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse)
The Hardys vs. The Younger Bucks
AEW is in a difficult place with its inflow of expertise. Double or Nothing options lots of superstars who have been underneath the WWE banner within the final two years. As a consequence, the promotion have to be conscious to have sufficient of their unique AEW expertise come out forward. Luckily, the Bucks look like an apparent selection right here. The Hardys are a timeless act fueled by nostalgia and enduring fandom. They’ll take losses and recoup their endurance. Matt and Jeff are nonetheless able to placing on good matches, however they’ve naturally slowed down. The Bucks might additionally profit from a momentum enhance. Matt and Nick Jackson ought to have their palms raised on this previous vs. current dream match. Decide: The Younger Bucks win — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse)
AEW Tag Crew Championship — Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Crew Taz vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
Probably the greatest issues about AEW PPVs is that it’s usually laborious to select a winner with supreme confidence. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are the home-grown tag group of AEW. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs each can count on massive issues of their future. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are two of the extra head-scratching releases by WWE and have discovered pure chemistry as a tag group to accompany their particular person abilities. Jungle Categorical’ tag group title reign has didn’t register as a lot as followers had hoped. Luckily, they’ve lots of time left and should profit from an opportunity to regroup. Lee, particularly, and Strickland are earmarked for large solo runs however might use one thing to do whereas the busy predominant occasion image settles. I do not count on Jungle Categorical and Hangman Web page to each lose their titles, so the result of this match could have oblique implications on the principle occasion. Decide: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland win the titles — Mahjouri
This can be a difficult match to select, for positive. Lee and Strickland as champs would really feel like one thing of a “keep busy” scenario. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks are fantastic as Crew Taz, however this looks like a scenario the place Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus can dangle onto the belts for somewhat bit longer whereas AEW appears to be like for the correct second to have Jungle Boy go on a real run as a giant singles star. Decide: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus retain the titles — Brookhouse
Home of Black vs. Demise Triangle
Let me preface this by saying that PAC is my absolute favourite wrestler on the planet and he would make a improbable champion. Depth, technical means and microphone abilities, he has all of it. Now, Home of Black is in determined want of a picture repair. Malakai Black was among the many most intriguing issues on AEW programming when he debuted. Brody King and Buddy Matthews every carry one thing meaty to the desk. AEW’s resolution to guide them in unnecessarily aggressive matches and a sloppy, unresolved storyline with the Varsity Blondes has halted their momentum. Give Home of Black the win and transfer Black onto a significant singles program with Murphy and King flanking him. Then start repairs on Demise Triangle, which has been a sufferer of accidents and journey points. AEW President Tony Khan is holding off on introducing a trios championship till Kenny Omega returns. When that occurs, use a trios title event as a platform to raise PAC, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix. Decide: Home of Black wins — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse)
Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Fight Membership, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz (Anarchy within the Enviornment)
It is laborious to think about a cooler group than Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. That could be a mix of each type of wrestling you may need going up in opposition to Chris Jericho and his bunch of misfits. Jericho is doing a extremely nice job of ending his profession by elevating others up, that features these within the Jericho Appreciation Society. Nonetheless, his group can afford the loss with a lot much less harm than the opposite facet. This must be a straightforward name. Decide: Blackpool Fight Membership, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz win — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
AEW Girls’s World Championship — Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
This could make for a stable match, however one the place there is not a lot doubt as to a winner. Rosa was meticulously constructed as much as the purpose the place she may very well be world champion. That run ending right here wouldn’t make a lot sense, whilst Deeb is an excellent expertise. Deeb’s day will come. It is not going to come this weekend. Decide: Thunder Rosa retains the title — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
AEW TBS Championship — Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay
Just like the ladies’s world title match, you may have a champion who has no enterprise shedding on this spot. Cargill’s construct as an unstoppable pressure ending by the hands of Jay could be an enormous misstep. There’s not a lot evaluation wanted right here. When Cargill loses the TBS title, it may be a giant second and this is not that spot. Decide: Jade Cargill retains the title — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling
Think about me among the many few who assume AEW rushed the Hookhausen alliance. The fan urge for food for his or her odd couple union was feverish and the corporate might have milked this miniature model of the Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection for weeks. Kudos to AEW for selling Tony Nese as a severe risk within the promotion’s decrease midcard ranks, however it will actually begin the evening off on a bitter temper if cult heroes Hook and Danhausen misplaced. Anticipate Hookhausen to maul Mark Sterling for the victory, giving Nese a scapegoat within the course of. Hook and Danhausen are as fan-friendly a group as you’ll be able to create. Hook has confirmed to have actual expertise past being the “Ship Hook” meme and Danhausen is, properly, Danhausen. Decide: Hookhausen wins — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse)
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander (Girls’s Owen Hart Cup Finals)
We are going to replace the publish with our prediction for this match after Soho and Statlander meet on AEW Rampage this Friday evening to find out the finalist reverse Baker.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL