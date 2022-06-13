AEW star Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI in central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — All Elite Wrestling celebrity Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol acquired calls about an impaired driver.

According to ABC News, Trooper Zach Steiner pulled Hardy over and the celebrity was arrested.

Volusia County Corrections reveals Hardy faces costs together with DUI (third offense inside 10 years), driving whereas a license has been canceled/suspended/revoked, and violating restrictions positioned on a driver’s license.

Hardy has admitted to substance abuse issues in the previous and has beforehand mentioned he was receiving skilled assist. The professional wrestling star was scheduled to wrestle later this week.