AEW world champion CM Punk to undergo surgery, interim titleholder to be crowned at Forbidden Door PPV

CM Punk’s victory lap as AEW world champion should wait. Punk introduced on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage that he’s injured and can endure surgical procedure. Punk assured followers that this was a brief setback and that he wouldn’t be retiring.

Punk shared the information simply 5 days after he beat “Hangman” Adam Web page for the world title at AEW Double or Nothing. The previous WWE champion delivered an emotional speech about his need to carry out at his greatest for the AEW viewers.

“The dangerous information is I am injured and I want surgical procedure,” Punk mentioned. “A few issues are damaged. The largest factor is my coronary heart as a result of I like nothing greater than performing for you and I wished to go on one hell of a run. That is the dangerous information. The excellent news is I can nonetheless do all that. I informed you I used to be going to go till the wheels fall off. Effectively, the wheels are nonetheless there. They have not fallen off. It is simply that one among them occurs to be damaged. However I’ve come again from worse.”

Punk revealed that he was keen to relinquish the AEW world championship, however AEW founder Tony Khan advocated in opposition to it.

“I informed Tony earlier than I got here out right here that I do not need to maintain this place up,” Punk mentioned. “There’s a lengthy laundry record of expertise within the again that may fill my sneakers. That may be champion. I am speaking Bryan Danielson. I am speaking Jon Moxley. I am not right here to face in anybody’s approach. I informed Tony I might relinquish this title however Tony informed me that he believes in CM Punk and he believes that is only a bump within the highway. I am gonna let you know, I wanted to listen to that.

“I am champion for a purpose and I’ll present you precisely why. I’ll come again greater, quicker, stronger and hungrier than ever each. And god rattling it, I’ll show precisely why I’m the most effective on the earth!”

There was initially confusion as to the way forward for the AEW world title. Chris Jericho, who serves as each an in-ring performer and commentator in AEW, famous in the course of the broadcast that Punk was relinquishing his belt. Nevertheless, an interim AEW world champion will as a substitute be topped. A battle royal is scheduled for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner of the battle royale will face Jon Moxley in the principle occasion that very same night. Whoever wins Wednesday’s fundamental occasion will go on to combat for the interim title on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Punk was initially scheduled to face New Japan Professional Wrestling’s Hiroshi Tanahashi on the June 26 PPV occasion.