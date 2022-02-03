AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 scores, schedule, live stream: China vs. South Korea in Sunday’s final

The 2022 AFC Asian Women’s Cup now has its two finalists to compete for the title and four of its five qualifying spots for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup confirmed. China and South Korea will meet in the cup final on Sunday, while a three-team round robin style playoff continues for the fifth and final World Cup qualifying spot. The tournament is hosted in India, and fans can watch the entire 2022 AFC Women’s Cup on Paramount+.
The semifinals confirmed four of the five available World Cup slots with China, Japan, South Korea, and Philippines earning their spots with quarterfinal wins. Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Vietnam have a shot at the final slot, with two of them progressing to an inter-confederation play-off.
China, meanwhile, are making their return to the Asian Cup final for the first time since 2008. They played a thrilling semifinal against Japan, the 2018 champions, and advanced into the title game on a penalty kick shootout. South Korea have reached their first cup final, with a chance to make history for the program. The team defeated Philippines 2-0 in the quarterfinal to clinch a spot as a finalist.
Below you will find the groups, the standings and the schedule. You can watch AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 live and on demand with Paramount+.
Knockout stage dates
All times U.S./Eastern
Quarterfinals
Sunday, Jan. 30
Australia 0, South Korea 1
Japan 7, Thailand 0
China 3, Vietnam 1
Chinese Taipei 1, Philippines 1 (Philippines advance, 4-3, on PKs)
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 3
South Korea 2, Philippines 0
China 2, Japan 2 (China advance, 4-3, on PKs)
Final
Sunday, Feb. 6
China vs. South Korea, 6 a.m. (Paramount+)
Standings and match results
Group A
China
2
2
0
0
+11
6
Chinese Taipei
2
1
0
1
+1
3
Iran
2
0
0
2
-12
0
India (Withdrawn)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan. 20
China 4, Chinese Taipei 0
India 0, Iran 0 — VOIDED
Jan. 23
Iran 0, China, 7
Chinese Taipei vs. India — CANCELED
Jan. 26
India vs. China — CANCELED
Chinese Taipei 5, Iran 0
Group B
Australia
3
3
0
0
+23
9
Philippines
3
2
0
1
+3
6
Thailand
3
1
0
2
+2
3
Indonesia
3
0
0
3
-28
0
Jan. 21
Australia 18, Indonesia 0
Thailand 0, Philippines 1
Jan. 24
Philippines 0, Australia, 4
Indonesia 0, Thailand 4
Jan. 27
Australia 2, Thailand, 1
Philippines 6, Indonesia, 0
Group C
Japan
3
2
1
0
+8
7
South Korea
3
2
1
0
+5
7
Vietnam
3
0
1
2
-6
1
Myanmar
3
0
1
2
-7
1
Jan. 21
Japan 5, Myanmar 0
South Korea 3, Vietnam 0
Jan. 24
Myanmar 0, South Korea 2
Vietnam 0, Japan 3
Jan. 27
Japan 1, South Korea, 1
Vietnam 2, Myanmar 2
