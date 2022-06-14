Affected by inflation? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE – Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff’s Office shall be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of practically $57,000 with full benefits.

So, what is the catch? The regulation enforcement company is on the lookout for 911 operators.

BSO shall be holding a job truthful this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In the previous, BSO has stated that to qualify, you have to be capable to multi-task, have glorious listening and comprehension expertise, and may stay calm whereas speaking with callers throughout a disaster.

Those who’re employed, BSO stated, will get pleasure from aggressive salaries and benefits, together with paid trip and holidays, medical insurance and enrollment within the Florida Retirement System.