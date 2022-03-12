African Catholics in NYC find community at French Mass

NEW YORK — When Landry Felix Uwamungu Ganza moved to New York from Rwanda final August, the Columbia College freshman looked for sanctuary, a sacred place to hold out his Sunday morning rituals simply as he had again residence.

He ventured into the closest Catholic parish, the Church of Notre Dame in his new metropolis’s Morningside Heights neighborhood, and to his shock, he discovered the acquainted rhythms of Mass being celebrated in French — a language he grew up listening to from the pulpit.

“It was extra relatable to what I do know from residence,” he mentioned.

The French language is rooted within the historical past of the New York Metropolis church — based as a chapel in 1910 by French missionaries from the Fathers of Mercy. Immigrants from France who lived on the Higher West Aspect within the early 20th century as soon as stuffed Notre Dame’s pews. Immediately, it’s African Catholics worshipping on the French service, one of many three languages its clergymen rejoice Mass in on Sundays.

The language unites the parishioners — a various African diaspora dwelling within the metropolis and neighboring states, lots of whom are from former French and Belgian colonies in West and Central Africa, resembling Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mali, Togo and Congo.

“The African group right here come from totally different international locations with their very own languages, so French is basically necessary to deliver all of them collectively as their widespread language,” mentioned the Rev. Michael Holleran, the assistant pastor, who discovered French as a Carthusian monk in France.

Though the Catholic rituals are the identical, no matter language, for a lot of the power to worship in French is non secular.

“For me it’s higher to grasp the Scriptures, the Gospel, and I really feel extra fulfilled spiritually when I’m within the French group,” mentioned Monique Degny-Oulai, a longtime parishioner initially from Ivory Coast.

Uwamungu Ganza feels most relaxed attending his new parish’s French Mass despite the fact that he’s fluent in English and Kinyarwanda, the widespread language in Rwanda, and is especially keen on the choir.

“They sing songs that I do know so I really feel like I join extra,” he mentioned.

The French Mass’ energy, Holleran believes, lies in its multinational choir, the Chorale Sainte Marie Reine. Sylvestre Kouadio, a self-taught musician who leads it, infuses the rhythms and kinds of African musical traditions like highlife and coupé-décalé into new songs and current hymns.

“The music and the lyrics are very vibrant and energetic and really devotional,” Holleran mentioned. “It actually offers the tone for the entire Mass. The Mass will likely be fully totally different with out them.”

The choir, based in 1998 on the now-closed St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, transferred to Notre Dame in 2013 together with the shuttered parish’s members. The inflow from St. Vincent de Paul prompted church leaders to revive Notre Dame’s long-suspended French service, incomes the designation of the official French Mass of the Archdiocese of New York.

“This place, we name it a second residence away from residence,” mentioned Kouadio, who’s from Ivory Coast. “Your relationship to God is one thing that you really want to have the ability to converse to him, perceive, and really feel snug.”

Not solely does it present group and luxury, however a way of residence as nicely, mentioned Solange Kouakou, who is also from Ivory Coast and sings alto within the choir. She commutes in on Sunday mornings from New Jersey.

“Once we come, it looks like our nation. Once you see your group, you’re feeling welcomed,” she mentioned.

Regardless of the choice for the French Mass on Sundays, some parishioners, particularly new arrivals to the U.S., additionally go to English Mass different days of the week for sensible causes in addition to non secular ones.

“On Saturdays, I am going to an English Mass to hear and enhance my English,” mentioned Jean-Paul Gomis, who got here to the U.S. from Senegal two years in the past.

Charlene Goncalves, who met her boyfriend at Notre Dame, is now fluent in English however feels probably the most spiritually fulfilled when she practices her religion in French.

“I’ve been raised and discovered all of the prayers in French, so for me, it simply is sensible to go to a church that speaks my native language,” mentioned Goncalves, who’s of Cape Verdean descent however grew up in Paris.

“The one factor I can’t do in English is pray.”

