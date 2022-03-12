() Africans Rising Together 2063 (ART 2063) is hosting the Transatlantic Partnerships: Model and Opportunities Webinar from April 1 to April 2, 2022. | Press releases

() Africans Rising Collectively 2063 (ART 2063) is internet hosting the Transatlantic Partnerships: Mannequin and Alternatives Webinar from April 1 to April 2, 2022.
(Black PR Wire) ART 2063 is an initiative led by African People and Africans within the Diaspora to construct bridges of reconciliation and constructive partnerships for the widespread improvement of individuals of African descent. It really works with the African Union idea of Africa, which incorporates Africans within the Diaspora because the sixth area of Africa. The opposite areas are North Africa, South Africa, West Africa, East Africa, and Central Africa.
The Webinar on Transatlantic Partnerships will expose contributors to collaborative fashions between Africans on each side of the Atlantic. The areas to be coated are training, enterprise, media, and pilgrimages to Africa.
Key audio system may also handle points on the identification of individuals of African descent and the function of the media to vary the narrative about African People, the Diaspora, and Africans on the Continent.
The Webinar will finish with sensible concepts on the way to take part within the ART 2063 motion.
Go to the ART 2063 web site for additional particulars: https://art2063.org.
