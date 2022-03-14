After 18-13 season, South Carolina fires men’s basketball coach Frank Martin

South Carolina on Monday fired coach Frank Martin after 10 seasons, the varsity introduced.
Martin spent the final two seasons on the recent seat, surviving final spring and even receiving a two-year contract extension. And regardless of South Carolina ending 18-13 general and 9-9 within the SEC this season, the varsity opted to maneuver on from Martin after a decade in Columbia. The Gamecocks made only one NCAA event throughout Martin’s 10 seasons in cost, however that journey to the event in 2017 resulted within the faculty’s first Closing 4 look.
In Martin’s time as coach, South Carolina was 171-147 general. The Gamecocks completed within the high half of the SEC in three of the final 4 seasons, however had been above .500 in convention play simply 4 instances in 10 seasons.
Martin went to South Carolina after 5 seasons as the top coach at Kansas State, the place he went to 4 NCAA tournaments and received at the very least one sport in every event — together with an Elite Eight run in 2010. Previous to taking up the Wildcats, he was an assistant coach at Kansas State, Cincinnati and Northeastern. Martin, a Miami native, began his teaching profession as a highschool coach within the Miami space.
The NCAA event look was South Carolina’s lone journey to the Dance since 2004, when Dave Odom was nonetheless in cost.
Potential replacements embody Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, Murray State’s Matt McMahon, Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris and former South Carolina star BJ McKie, now an assistant coach at Wake Forest. One other attainable candidate is Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton, who spent 5 seasons as an assistant coach at South Carolina beneath Darrin Horn. Nevertheless, Boynton’s buyout is believed to be prohibitive.
In line with sources, South Carolina had been thought-about the favourite for top-10 recruit G.G. Jackson, a Columbia native within the 2023 class. Martin’s firing may affect his recruitment; Jackson’s different finalists are Duke, North Carolina, Georgetown, Auburn and the G League.
“Our expectation is to compete for Southeastern Convention and nationwide championships,” athletic director Ray Tanner stated. “We now have nice services, a passionate fan base and we offer our student-athletes an excellent expertise on the College of South Carolina. We’ll rent somebody with a successful teaching historical past, who has the vitality, ardour, and dedication to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete expertise.”
