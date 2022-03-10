After a dark day for Mexican soccer, why it’s time for Liga MX to ban ultras for good

The fan violence that erupted Saturday throughout Queretaro’s Liga MX match in opposition to visiting Atlas at Estadio Corregidora was one of many darkest days in Mexican soccer historical past. I want this was a hyperbolic assertion, however sadly you can not escape the grim actuality of March 5, which resulted in 26 individuals injured and 14 arrests, thus far.
To grasp what occurred, we’ve to take a step again to take a look at the large image and see the warning indicators. That is proper, this has occurred earlier than, simply to not this magnitude.
Queretaro’s “ultras” — a time period utilized to hardcore fan teams — have been concerned in an analogous state of affairs in October 2019. It was the Clasico in opposition to San Luis in San Luis Potosi and, as the sphere reporter that day — I’ve watched Mexican soccer as a fan and journalist for years — I bear in mind there have been smiling supporters of all ages sporting their workforce’s jersey with delight. However a fan base I had grown to like took a wild flip that afternoon.
It was through the second half that the storm started to brew. A younger lady handed behind me, carried on a stretcher, and my naive thoughts thought possibly she was having a well being episode. I seemed away to respect her privateness. Little did I do know she was collateral harm to a combat that had already sparked.
My colleagues within the sales space, within the stands above me, have been asking concerning the lady when, all the sudden, they mentioned a brawl was breaking out within the stands. No huge deal; I have been right here earlier than, or so I believed. Within the blink of an eye fixed, I noticed Queretaro and San Luis followers operating from one aspect of the stadium to the opposite, like a military of ants carrying totally different objects (or weapons). From huge trash barrels to seats ripped from the stands, something was recreation.
Earlier than I knew it, my safety guard was pushing me towards the locker room, which I used to be instructed was my secure place if something occurred. In the meantime, I noticed the sphere was fully taken over by those that have been within the stands minutes earlier than.
I used to be scared, certain. I by no means thought I might should evacuate a area due to violence. Nevertheless, what actually hit me was a picture that I nonetheless have at present: a father making an attempt to calm his younger daughter, who was having hassle catching her breath, crying hysterically. I supplied him water as he instructed me this was his daughter’s first soccer recreation. Actually, in all probability her final. Who’s going to wish to return after that type of expertise?
After a number of hours, the environment of the stadium lastly calmed and I used to be capable of get again to my colleagues within the manufacturing truck. The producer and director have been viewing photographs from ESPN’s cameras and a few weren’t acceptable to air.
Following this nightmare in 2019, the Liga MX mentioned two video games with no followers and a big nice was sufficient of a punishment for San Luis. Let me inform you: Two video games didn’t suffice after what we witnessed this previous weekend. My expertise was unhealthy, however what occurred between Queretaro and Atlas this previous weekend was worse, a lot worse.
As I watched from afar, scrolling via social media, I mentioned to myself, “What on the earth is occurring in Queretaro?” I got here throughout a video and, after 20 seconds, I needed to cease watching. I like to recommend taking nice precaution in case you’re curious to see footage of the brawl and its aftermath.
What was the Liga MX’s response? The league and nation’s Soccer Federation (FMF) introduced punishments on Tuesday that included Queretaro being compelled to play behind closed doorways for his or her dwelling video games for one yr and a three-year ban for the barras supporters’ teams.
Frustration, shock, disbelief: I can not appear to stay to 1 response as a result of I’ve so many questions. Questions for the pseudo followers who suppose violence has a spot in sport. Questions for the safety guard who hit an Atlas fan together with his belt and for the guard who opened the gate so a sea of Queretaro ultras may get by to succeed in their rivals.
However my greatest and most urgent questions should be for the Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.
The tradition with the barras, or ultras, in Mexico has been a problem for many years and this newest incident was a golden alternative for Arriola to, fairly actually, make historical past and ban the ultras for good. As a substitute, he addressed the state of affairs by calling them “animation teams” quite than barras and banned solely visiting ultras from stadiums, whereas Queretaro’s ultras have been suspended from
It is like making an attempt to cease a leak with duct tape. It will maintain for now, however finally the drops will flip right into a flood. What Mexico must do is ban ultras fully from its soccer tradition. Interval.
What’s laborious to know is why these ultras are so protected, particularly by the Liga MX. What’s Arriola afraid of? If then-Chivas membership proprietor Jorge Vergara may name to finish the barras years in the past, why cannot the league’s president do the identical at present?
Talking of Chivas, probably the most essential golf equipment within the Mexican league introduced that, from Saturday, the 10th matchday of the season, they won’t permit the participation of ultras.
The sport is Chivas’ most essential of the season in opposition to Membership America, their prime rival, however the membership has invited its followers to put on a impartial colour — ideally white — to make it a “colorless Clasico.” Moreover, the vacant house the place the ultras often sit shall be occupied by youngsters.
Now that is what I am speaking about, Guadalajara!
In the meantime, the truth for Queretaro is that their existence was at stake, with disaffiliation placed on the desk to set a precedent for different golf equipment. They continue to be in competitors within the Mexican league, although Queretaro’s possession group (Gabriel Solares, Adolfo Ríos, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde) will even be banned from league-related actions for 5 years and the membership shall be returned to earlier homeowners Grupo Caliente, which owns fellow Liga MX membership Tijuana. Queretaro’s present possession will even be fined 1.5 million pesos ($70,450).
As for the protagonists in Saturday’s combat, it took virtually 36 hours for native authorities to place out 15 warrants for arrest; they’d 10 in custody by Tuesday. Which brings me to one thing else the Mexican league can do: herald fan IDs.
We noticed this for the lads’s World Cup in 2018. Each fan was accounted for even earlier than they entered a stadium and FIFA used identification know-how to determine anybody fan performing misplaced to instantly ban them from every other match. Does not that sound like a viable possibility for the Mexican league after Saturday’s occasions?
It’s true that this degree of intrusiveness / surveillance will not be extensively accepted in trendy life, however occasions dictate that change is critical. Certainly, Atlas has already taken the primary steps to use this to their dwelling followers within the Estadio Jalisco and Monterrey has had particular person credentials since inaugurating its new dwelling in 2015.
I do know that making these recommendations whereas writing from the consolation of my desk is simple and it takes an excessive amount of motion to assist this case, nevertheless it additionally takes the correct leaders. I hope the regrettable actions in Queretaro spark a wave of lasting change within the Liga MX.
