After acquiring Amari Cooper, Browns inform Jarvis Landry that he may seek a trade, per report

With the current commerce acquisition of Amari Cooper, the Browns have knowledgeable veteran receiver Jarvis Landry that he can search a commerce, in keeping with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 29-year-old wideout was going into the ultimate yr of his five-year, $75 million contract.

After 4 years with the Dolphins, Landry spent the previous 4 seasons in Cleveland, the place he helped the Browns return to respectability after Cleveland went 1-31 within the two years earlier than his arrival. A Professional Bowler throughout his first two seasons with the Browns, Landry helped Cleveland seize the franchise’s first playoff berth in 18 years in 2020. He caught 12 passes and two touchdowns throughout the postseason whereas serving to the Browns win their first playoff recreation in 26 years. Accidents sidelined the 29-year-old receiver for 5 video games in 2021, his remaining season in Cleveland.

Through his Twitter account, Landry mentioned final month that he suffered a excessive grade MCL sprain, a partial quad tear and a bone bruise throughout Cleveland’s Week 2 win over Houston. He mentioned that he was damage all through the season after getting back from his accidents too rapidly. Regardless of these accidents, Landry appeared in 12 video games, the place he caught 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns. He hoped that these video games should not his final in a Browns uniform.

“I’ve put the ball in [Cleveland’s] courtroom by telling them I wish to keep,” Landry said final month, “but when not then I am assured sufficient in myself to be a greater wholesome me this yr and shifting ahead to serving to do my half in profitable a championship elsewhere.”

Landry’s accidents justify his dip in manufacturing final season. Earlier than final season, Landry averaged 91 receptions for 1,004 yards and 5 touchdowns throughout his first seven seasons within the NFL. A five-time Professional Bowler, Landry led the NFL with 112 catches 2017, his remaining season with the Dolphins. He tallied a career-high 1,174 receiving yards in 2019, his second season with the Browns.

Sturdiness has additionally been considered one of Landry’s calling playing cards. Earlier than final season, Landry had appeared in 111 out of a potential 112 common season video games. The place there a number of notable receivers set to enter free company, Landry should not have an issue discovering a staff that wish to add a confirmed, veteran wideout to its receiving corps.