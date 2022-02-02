After decommitting from Oregon, DeSoto’s Stephon Johnson signs with Oklahoma State

DESOTO — When everything comes crashing down, as it did for Stephon Johnson, sometimes it’s best to look to the legends.

Johnson, a three-star wide receiver recruit at DeSoto, had been committed to Oregon since March of 2021. But head coach Mario Cristobal left Eugene for Miami in December, and Johnson was left to reconsider his options. He decommitted in January.

What was next? Johnson’s answer was just four and a half hours north in a place where he’s seen elite pass catchers pass through. He signed his national letter of intent to play for Oklahoma State on Wednesday, choosing the Cowboys over SMU.

Johnson cited his relationship with Oklahoma State’s coaching staff and the program’s ability to develop and produce players at his position as his reason for signing.

“It’s really Wide Receiver U in my opinion,” Johnson said. “They’ve put out some great wide receivers — Dez Bryant, Tay Martin, Justin Blackmon — the list goes on and on. I just feel like I can be a great fit for that program.”

The No. 34 recruit on The Dallas Morning News’ top 100 list for the class of 2022, Johnson caught 45 passes for 432 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior for DeSoto (11-3), which advanced to the 6A-I regional semifinals.

DeSoto wide receiver Stephon Johnson, right, gestures a Oklahoma State symbol during a photo opportunity with other players on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, TX. (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

Johnson, 6-0, 175 pounds, transferred to DeSoto from Lancaster ahead of his senior season, and DeSoto coach Claude Mathis called him one of the team’s most impactful transfer players of all time.

“When he first got here on campus and everything, I knew he was a big time athlete,” Mathis said. “I didn’t know what kind of star he was, and things like that. I was just impressed with his ball skills. We developed some things. I’m so glad, with him coming over here, because we were able to get him ready to go to the next level.”

Johnson is one of five Dallas-area recruits that signed with Oklahoma State, joining Euless Trinity four-star running back Ollie Gordon, Frisco Lone Star four-star quarterback Garrett Rangel, Frisco Lebanon Trail three-star offensive lineman Austin Kawecki and Colleyville Heritage three-star cornerback Dylahn McKinney,

Per 247, Oklahoma State has the 28th ranked recruiting class in the country.

“It was really amazing,” Johnson said of signing his national letter intent. “I can really focus on getting ready for college now and not worry about this recruiting.”

