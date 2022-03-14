After missile strike in Iraq, Iran warns it “will not tolerate” any “threats” from Iraqi soil

Buildings broken in a missile assault by Iran close to the U.S. consulate compound in Erbil, Iraq, March 13, 2022. Dalshad Al-Daloo/Xinhua/Getty



Tehran — Iran warned Monday that it will not tolerate “threats” coming from Iraq, a day after firing ballistic missiles at what it stated was an Israeli web site within the neighboring nation.

“It isn’t in any respect acceptable that certainly one of our neighbors that has deep relations with us… turns into a middle for creating threats in opposition to the Islamic republic,” stated overseas ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

“Iran won’t tolerate {that a} middle close to its borders turns into the middle for sabotage, conspiracy and sending terrorist teams to Iran,” he stated at his weekly press convention in Tehran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the armed forces, stated Sunday that they had focused a “strategic middle” belonging to Israel, the Islamic republic’s arch enemy, within the northern Iraqi metropolis of Erbil, utilizing “highly effective precision missiles.”

Kurdish authorities, nevertheless, insisted that the Jewish state has no websites in or close to Erbil, the capital of their autonomous area in Iraq’s north.

The authorities stated a dozen ballistic missiles had focused Erbil, together with some U.S. services, within the pre-dawn cross-border assault that calmly wounded two civilians.

A U.S. State Division official advised CBS Information there have been no American casualties, and that almost all if not all the missiles that struck had been directed at a non-public Iraqi Kurdish citizen’s residential compound.

Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador, Iraj Masjidi, to protest the strikes as Iraq’s overseas ministry condemned the assault as a “flagrant violation of (Iraqi) sovereignty.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Sunday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in regards to the assault. State Division spokesman Ned Value stated in a press release that Blinken had condemned the Iranian missile strike as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and “expressed solidarity with the Iraqi folks.”



“The Secretary conveyed the U.S. dedication to working with the Iraqi authorities and others within the area to carry Iran accountable,” Value stated.

In Tehran, Khatibzadeh stated his nation had warned Iraq’s federal authorities “a number of occasions” to not “enable Iraq’s borders with Iran to turn out to be insecure.”

“Iran expects the central authorities of Iraq to finish this case as soon as and for all and never enable its borders to be abused,” he added.

Sunday’s assault got here practically per week after two officers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had been killed in Syria in a strike attributed to Israel, a key U.S. ally.



Iraq, together with the Kurdistan area, is residence to a now lowered deployment of U.S. troops who led a coalition combating the ISIS jihadist group.

Washington has blamed a sequence of rocket and drone assaults in opposition to its army and diplomatic pursuits in Iraq on pro-Iran teams who demand the departure of the remaining U.S. troops, however cross-border missile fireplace has been uncommon.