After Trayvon, Ben Crump became civil rights go-to lawyer

TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier than Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and different Black individuals died by the hands of white law enforcement officials or self-appointed vigilantes, there was Martin Lee Anderson.

Anderson, a 14-year-old Black teenager, died in 2006 after he was kicked and overwhelmed by guards at a boot-camp juvenile facility in Florida. His household appeared for a lawyer to hunt justice. No white attorneys wished to take it on.

That was the primary high-profile civil rights case on the nationwide degree for Ben Crump, a Black legal professional from Florida. Now, Crump is a well-recognized presence at nearly each main civil rights case within the nation.

“Ben has at all times been a fighter for justice … to shine a light-weight on issues that aren’t proper,” mentioned Leon Russell, chair of the NAACP Nationwide Board of Administrators.

Employees on the facility the place Anderson died had been acquitted of felony prices, however Crump later gained a civil case for the boy’s household.

That was solely the start.

When Trayvon Martin, 17, was fatally shot on Feb. 26, 2012, at a condominium complicated in Sanford, Florida, his killer, George Zimmerman, was not initially arrested. Zimmerman, whose father is white and whose mom is Hispanic, was a self-appointed, armed neighborhood watcher who ultimately claimed self-defense and was acquitted of homicide prices.

Martin, sporting a hoodie that might quickly develop into an iconic picture, was returning to his father’s condominium from a comfort retailer with a can of ice tea and a bag of Skittles when he was confronted by Zimmerman.

Crump pushed for Zimmerman’s arrest and joined with many distinguished civil rights leaders to stage demonstrations calling for prices.

It was the Trayvon Martin case that gave rise to the Black Lives Matter motion, and Crump deserves a lot of the credit score for that, the Rev. Jesse Jackson mentioned in an interview with The Related Press.

“It was a brand new stream of consciousness,” Jackson mentioned. “We determined we’re not going again. Every thing else has come out of that. Do not Black lives matter? It made an enormous distinction.”

Crump has been known as Black America’s legal professional basic for his unwavering work on civil rights instances, particularly these involving Black individuals killed by police. In an interview, Crump mentioned he doesn’t take that label flippantly.

“I strive as sincerely as potential to offer a voice to those that don’t have any voice,” Crump mentioned. “If I can see additional, it is as a result of I’m standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Crump, 52, was born in Lumberton, North Carolina, certainly one of 9 siblings, however wound up attending highschool in Plantation, Florida. From there it was Florida State College for faculty and regulation college after which a regulation agency with associate Daryl Parks in Tallahassee. They took on the Martin Lee Anderson case.

Now, Crump has his personal agency that handles civil rights instances throughout the nation. He recites an African proverb for instance why it’s so necessary to face up for Black people who find themselves victims of injustice.

“So long as the lion hunter will get to inform the story of the hunt, and the lions by no means get to inform the story, then all of the glory will at all times go to the lion hunter,” Crump mentioned. “Until you’ve the historic data of the tradition, handy down technology upon technology, then we’re doomed to repeat the teachings we should always have discovered.”

Crump, who’s seen nearly in every single place a civil rights case emerges, nonetheless lives in Tallahassee along with his spouse Genae, who’s assistant principal at a Leon County public college for at-risk youngsters, and their daughter, Brooklyn. He has gained monetary settlements in about 200 police brutality instances, together with a $27 million settlement for George Floyd’s household within the notorious Minneapolis case.

However he isn’t with out his detractors. Samaria Rice, the mom of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer whereas holding a toy gun in 2014, launched a press release on the time that criticized each Black Lives Matter activists and Crump.

Samaria Rice mentioned they need to “step down, stand again, and cease monopolizing and capitalizing our struggle for justice and human rights.” The assertion additionally questioned whether or not Crump understood Ohio regulation. “I fired him 6-Eight months into Tamir’s case,” she wrote.

However Jackson, who marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was with King when he was assassinated in 1968, mentioned Crump is a part of the brand new technology of civil rights leaders.

“Now we do have individuals on the state and nationwide degree to carry individuals accountable. We can have justice,” Jackson mentioned.

When Crump thinks in regards to the Trayvon Martin case, he mentioned it is clear there may be way more work to be carried out.

“Are we making progress? Are we going backwards?” he mentioned. “I take into consideration Trayvon Martin and the unknown Trayvon Martins, so typically, once we take into consideration the historical past of America. Who tells their story? Each day is a brand new day for us to make historical past.”