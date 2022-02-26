Agent Rich Paul tells Lakers that LeBron James’ goal is to remain with team, per report

One of many largest NBA storylines over the previous couple of weeks has been LeBron James’ probably deteriorating relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers. James was reportedly disenchanted with the entrance workplace’s inaction in the course of the commerce deadline, and that was adopted by statements from James throughout All-Star Weekend that urged he might finally go away the Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers, or whichever group finally ends up deciding on his son, Bronny, who could be eligible for the 2024 draft.

Prior to now a number of days, James has additionally praised the final managers of each the Los Angeles Rams and Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, which some interpreted as hints at his displeasure with the present Lakers entrance workplace.

In an effort to clear the air, Klutch Sports activities CEO Rich Paul, who is additionally the agent of James and Lakers ahead Anthony Davis, met with Lakers proprietor Jeanie Buss and common supervisor Rob Pelinka on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul reportedly insisted that James and Klutch are making no effort to search adjustments within the Lakers’ entrance workplace and that James’ “main goal” is to remain with the franchise. Extra from ESPN:

“Paul — whose company represents stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis — made it clear that James’ main goal is remaining a Laker and the goal now ought to be to end the season as robust as potential after which regroup within the offseason on methods to enhance the group, sources mentioned.”

After getting into the yr as one of many league’s championship favorites, the Lakers are actually clinging to play-in place with Davis set to miss at the least 4 weeks with a foot damage. A part of that is due to the substandard season from Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers acquired this summer season in alternate for a big chunk of their depth.

James’ current feedback have fueled hypothesis that he and/or Klutch would possibly put stress on the Lakers to make adjustments within the entrance workplace, however Paul’s reported feedback recommend that Pelinka is protected … for now, at the least. Significantly after Davis’ newest damage, there appears to be at the least a reasonable acceptance from the Lakers that a championship is probably not within the playing cards this season, and that specializing in this coming offseason and 2022-23 could also be the best plan of action shifting ahead.