Agents may not know all aspects of Florida’s news property insurance law, consumers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been simply over two weeks because the governor signed an insurance invoice into regulation, however consumers inform News 6 that not each insurance agent is in control on what the regulation accommodates.

Sheila Guzman stated yearly her anxiousness begins when it’s time for her property insurance to resume, and this yr is not any totally different.

“Because I don’t know what to expect,” Guzman stated.

According to her statements, in 2020 her premium was $815. In 2021, it jumped to $1500, and if she chooses to resume this yr, it will likely be almost $4,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Guzman stated. “I mean, I had to re-read the letter. I thought they had made a mistake.”

[Click here to find all of News 6′s coverage of Florida’s property insurance crisis]

It was no mistake and the letter that got here together with the assertion confirmed it.

“Many of our customers have received or will receive substantial premium increases with their latest renewal offer,” in accordance with the letter.

Ad

“We’ve seen increases throughout the years, but never this much,” Guzman stated.

Guzman is like so many Floridians, confronted with rising property insurance charges and in search of reduction after lawmakers handed a brand new regulation to deal with the issue throughout a particular legislative session.

[TRENDING: 7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee | Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

When she began in search of different insurance, she stated she didn’t imagine insurance brokers have been in control on the laws that was handed.

“Because I’ve heard them say, ‘We have no word yet and this is what we have’ and what they have is not what was discussed in the session,” Guzman stated.

Her roof was changed in April of 2009, in accordance with a roof alternative contract, which makes it 13 years outdated.

Agents have advised Guzman that insurers received’t write her a coverage as a result of of the age of her roof, in accordance with Guzman.

But Senate Bill 2-D, which took impact two weeks in the past, prohibits insurers from not writing insurance policies for owners with roofs “less than 15 years old solely because of the age of the roof,” in accordance with the regulation.

Paul Handerhan is the president of the Federal Association for Insurance Reform, FAIR.

Ad

There usually is a while of confusion the place folks have to determine what the regulation says when new laws is handed, in accordance with Haderhan.

“These people are busy running their businesses every single day, they probably haven’t read the bills,” Handerhan stated.

While the Florida Association of Insurance Agents tracks laws, there are over 100,000 insurance brokers throughout the state, and all of the information may not have trickled down to every agent, in accordance with Handerhan.

“It’s very common that once legislation is passed, most people who don’t follow that legislation really don’t know what’s passed,” Handerhan stated. “They don’t know how it impacts their local businesses, and I’m sympathetic to that, but when the law becomes the law you have to follow the law.”

If you’re in search of insurance proper now, be sure you are aware of the regulation. If you imagine the agent is not aware of the brand new regulation, have them double-check.

Ad

Long time period, if an agent offers you dangerous information, and it impacts you adversely, you would file an errors and omissions declare.

Read the total textual content of SB 2-D beneath: