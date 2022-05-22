Business

Aging-in-PlaceCompanyHomethriveRaises$20M,Plans‘AggressiveExpansion’inPayerMarketplace

May 22, 2022
Aging-in-placeenablerHomethrivehasraisedanadditional$20millioninSeriesBfunding.

ForHomethrive,thefundinground–ledbyHumanCapital,withparticipationfromAllianz,7wireVenturesandPitangoHealthTech–willgotowardits“aggressiveexpansion”plansandfurthertechnologyinvestments.Andforsimilarsenior-focusedstartups,theinfusionofcapitalshowsthatVCinterestinthespacehasfarfromcooled,despitearecentinvestmentslowdown.

“Thisfundingwillhelpusbuildupoursalesandmarketingcapabilities,expandthemtobeabletoreachmorepeopleandevangelizeforthiskindoffamily-caregiversupport,”DaveJacobs,co-founderandco-CEOofHomethrive,toldHomeHealthCareNews.“AnditwillalsohelppeopleunderstandhowHomethrive’ssolutionreallyuniquelymeetsthatneed.”

Jacobsandhisbusinesspartner,DavidGreenberg,launchedtheNorthbrook,Illinois-basedHomethrivein2018,aftereachhadgonethroughfamily-caregivingchallengeswithparents.

BeforecreatingHomethrive,Jacobsspent15yearsasaseniorexecutiveatMedlineIndustries,a$12billionhealthcareproductscompany.GreenbergalsoservedasaseniorMedlineexec,taskedwithleadingtheorganization’sstrategicpriorities.

Yetevenwiththeirhealthcarebackgrounds,thepairoftenfeltlosttryingtofindandcoordinateservicesfortheirparents,Jacobsrecalled.

“Despitethefactthatwewerehealthcareexecutiveswithalotofknowledgeoftheindustry,andwerefortunatetohaveclosefamiliesandthemeanstosupportourfamilies,thecaregivingjourneywasincrediblychallenging,”hesaid.“Itwasdifficult.”

Toalleviatethosepressuresforothers,JacobsandGreenbergsoughtouttobuildabusinessthat,inverysimpleterms,actsasadigitalseniorcareroadmap.

“Aswelookatbuildingbusinessesthatinformandconnectthehealthconsumer,thekeyingredientisn’tjusttheideabehindthebusiness,”GlenTullman,co-founderof7wireVenturesandtheCEOofTranscarent,saidinastatement.“Thekeyingredientisthepeopletomaketheideaarealityatscale.”

Somebodywhoseparentwasdiagnosedwithdementia,forexample,coulddownloadHomethrive’ssmartdigitalassistant,Dari,whichwouldthenofferbackgroundonthediseaseandaccesstosocialworkers.Inthatscenario,Homethrivecouldadditionallyhelpfamilycaregiversfindprofessionalservicesintheirmarket,includinghomehealthandhomecareagencies.

“Oneofthemostcommonthings[wedo]iswehelppeopleunderstandthedifferencesbetween‘skilled’and‘non-skilled’homecare,helpingthemaccessthat,”Jacobssaid.“That’soneofthemostcommonthingspeoplecometousfor,intermsofservices.Weareverymuchapartnerforhomecare[agencies]acrossthecountry.”

Asforhowservicesarepaidfor,Homethriveisofferedasabenefitbyself-insuredemployersandMedicareAdvantage(MA)plans,plusMedicaresupplementandlong-termcareinsurance.HomethriveiscurrentlyavailableacrosstheU.S.

SomeoftheorganizationsofferingHomethriveasabenefitincludetheMichiganManufacturersAssociation,lawfirmMcDermottWill&Emeryandhealth-techstartupemids.PrivatewealthmanagementfirmRockefellerCapitalManagementisanotherenterpriseclient.

“AservicelikeHomethriveisanintangiblethat’sinherentlyvaluable,”FrankDue,seniorvicepresidentandheadofhumancapitalatRockefeller,saidinastatement.“It’sawhite-gloveservicenavigatinganimportantandmeaningfulspacethatwe’renotaccustomedto.”

TullmanisalsochairmanoftheHomethriveboard.

ThebiggerVCpicture

Withthe$20millionSeriesB,Homethrive’sfundraisingtotalswellstoabout$43million.Thecompanyhadpreviouslyraisedan$18millionSeriesAinOctober2020.

JacobsandhisteamarebullishonHomethrive’sexpansionplans,particularlywithemployersthatrecognizefamilycaregivingasamust-havebenefitin2022.

Ontopofbeingagoodrecruitmentandretentiontool,caregivingbenefitsallowemployeestoremainproductive.Thedirecteconomiceffectfromtheneedforcaregivingisestimatedatnearly$44billionthroughthelossofmorethan650,000jobsandnearly800,000caregiverssufferingfromabsenteeismissuesatwork,accordingtotheBlueCrossBlueShieldAssociation.

“Webelievethatfamily-caregiversupportwillbecomeamainstayforself-insuredemployers,muchlikementalhealthsupportistoday,”Jacobsnoted.

MoreMAplansarestartingtoseethevaluethatcompanieslikeHomethrivebringtothetableaswell.

Increasingly,MAplansareofferingbenefitsaimedatthesocialdeterminantsofhealthandpreventingnegativehealthoutcomeslongbeforetheyhappen.TheinformationHomethrivecollectsinthehomepotentiallygivesplansuniqueinformationonthehealthandwell-beingoftheirmembers.

“Wearegenerallyacanaryinthecoalmineforthepayers,”Jacobssaid.“Becausepeoplestarttodoresearch,usingoneofourroadmaps,verypossiblybeforethey’vetalkedtoaphysicianandadiagnosishasbeengiven–orevenanassessment.”

Onthetechnologyside,HomethriveplanstousethenewfundingtoenhanceitsdigitalassistantbygivingitadditionalAI-poweredcapabilities.

“We’redoingthatsowecanbetterrecognizepatternswhenpeopleneedassistance,”Jacobssaid.“Beabletoprovidetherightrecommendationsanddothatatscale,inaveryrapidmanner.”

Onamacrolevel,Homethrive’sSeriesBreflectsventurecapitalfirms’appetiteforseniorcarestartups,especiallythosewithahome-basedcareapproach.Inrecentyears,VCfirmshaveinjectedmorethan$2.5billionintoseniorcareandhome-basedcarestartups,accordingtoCrunchbasedata.

“There’sjustatonofmoneypouringintothespace,”MedArrive’sVPofbusinessdevelopment,BryantHutson,saidattheHHCNCapital+Strategyconference.“There’salotmoretoexperimentwith.”

Alsobackedby7wireVentures,MedArrivecoordinatesin-personcareviaemergencymedicalservices(EMS)professionals,nursesandcommunityhealthworkers,amongothers.

Thatappetiteisexpectedtoremainstrong,eventhoughinvestorsareshowingsignsofamoreconservativeapproach.

Globalventurefundingtotaled$47billioninApril2022,whichmarksthelowestamountinvestedinprivatecompaniesinthepastyear,accordingtoCrunchbase.TheAprildipcouldbepartofalonger-termtrend,asthefirstquarterof2022likewiseexperiencedashiftinfunding.

Specifically,Aprilfundingwasdown10%monthovermonthanddown12%yearoveryear.

EveniftheVClandscapeischanging,Homethrivestillseesplentyofrunwayaway,Jacobssaid.

“Asyouhavethecombinationofmorepeoplewhoareagingandmorepeoplewhowanttobeathome,thatputsmoreresponsibilityonthefamilycaregivers–theunpaidfamilycaregivers,”hesaid.“Sotheneedandthepressure,thestressonthem,it’sgrowingexponentiallyovertime.”





