Aging-in-PlaceCompanyHomethriveRaises$20M,Plans‘AggressiveExpansion’inPayerMarketplace

Aging-in-placeenablerHomethrivehasraisedanadditional$20millioninSeriesBfunding.
ForHomethrive,thefundinground–ledbyHumanCapital,withparticipationfromAllianz,7wireVenturesandPitangoHealthTech–willgotowardits“aggressiveexpansion”plansandfurthertechnologyinvestments.Andforsimilarsenior-focusedstartups,theinfusionofcapitalshowsthatVCinterestinthespacehasfarfromcooled,despitearecentinvestmentslowdown.
“Thisfundingwillhelpusbuildupoursalesandmarketingcapabilities,expandthemtobeabletoreachmorepeopleandevangelizeforthiskindoffamily-caregiversupport,”DaveJacobs,co-founderandco-CEOofHomethrive,toldHomeHealthCareNews.“AnditwillalsohelppeopleunderstandhowHomethrive’ssolutionreallyuniquelymeetsthatneed.”
Jacobsandhisbusinesspartner,DavidGreenberg,launchedtheNorthbrook,Illinois-basedHomethrivein2018,aftereachhadgonethroughfamily-caregivingchallengeswithparents.
BeforecreatingHomethrive,Jacobsspent15yearsasaseniorexecutiveatMedlineIndustries,a$12billionhealthcareproductscompany.GreenbergalsoservedasaseniorMedlineexec,taskedwithleadingtheorganization’sstrategicpriorities.
Yetevenwiththeirhealthcarebackgrounds,thepairoftenfeltlosttryingtofindandcoordinateservicesfortheirparents,Jacobsrecalled.
“Despitethefactthatwewerehealthcareexecutiveswithalotofknowledgeoftheindustry,andwerefortunatetohaveclosefamiliesandthemeanstosupportourfamilies,thecaregivingjourneywasincrediblychallenging,”hesaid.“Itwasdifficult.”
Toalleviatethosepressuresforothers,JacobsandGreenbergsoughtouttobuildabusinessthat,inverysimpleterms,actsasadigitalseniorcareroadmap.
“Aswelookatbuildingbusinessesthatinformandconnectthehealthconsumer,thekeyingredientisn’tjusttheideabehindthebusiness,”GlenTullman,co-founderof7wireVenturesandtheCEOofTranscarent,saidinastatement.“Thekeyingredientisthepeopletomaketheideaarealityatscale.”
Somebodywhoseparentwasdiagnosedwithdementia,forexample,coulddownloadHomethrive’ssmartdigitalassistant,Dari,whichwouldthenofferbackgroundonthediseaseandaccesstosocialworkers.Inthatscenario,Homethrivecouldadditionallyhelpfamilycaregiversfindprofessionalservicesintheirmarket,includinghomehealthandhomecareagencies.
“Oneofthemostcommonthings[wedo]iswehelppeopleunderstandthedifferencesbetween‘skilled’and‘non-skilled’homecare,helpingthemaccessthat,”Jacobssaid.“That’soneofthemostcommonthingspeoplecometousfor,intermsofservices.Weareverymuchapartnerforhomecare[agencies]acrossthecountry.”
Asforhowservicesarepaidfor,Homethriveisofferedasabenefitbyself-insuredemployersandMedicareAdvantage(MA)plans,plusMedicaresupplementandlong-termcareinsurance.HomethriveiscurrentlyavailableacrosstheU.S.
SomeoftheorganizationsofferingHomethriveasabenefitincludetheMichiganManufacturersAssociation,lawfirmMcDermottWill&Emeryandhealth-techstartupemids.PrivatewealthmanagementfirmRockefellerCapitalManagementisanotherenterpriseclient.
“AservicelikeHomethriveisanintangiblethat’sinherentlyvaluable,”FrankDue,seniorvicepresidentandheadofhumancapitalatRockefeller,saidinastatement.“It’sawhite-gloveservicenavigatinganimportantandmeaningfulspacethatwe’renotaccustomedto.”
TullmanisalsochairmanoftheHomethriveboard.
Withthe$20millionSeriesB,Homethrive’sfundraisingtotalswellstoabout$43million.Thecompanyhadpreviouslyraisedan$18millionSeriesAinOctober2020.
JacobsandhisteamarebullishonHomethrive’sexpansionplans,particularlywithemployersthatrecognizefamilycaregivingasamust-havebenefitin2022.
Ontopofbeingagoodrecruitmentandretentiontool,caregivingbenefitsallowemployeestoremainproductive.Thedirecteconomiceffectfromtheneedforcaregivingisestimatedatnearly$44billionthroughthelossofmorethan650,000jobsandnearly800,000caregiverssufferingfromabsenteeismissuesatwork,
“Webelievethatfamily-caregiversupportwillbecomeamainstayforself-insuredemployers,muchlikementalhealthsupportistoday,”Jacobsnoted.
MoreMAplansarestartingtoseethevaluethatcompanieslikeHomethrivebringtothetableaswell.
Increasingly,MAplansareofferingbenefitsaimedatthesocialdeterminantsofhealthandpreventingnegativehealthoutcomeslongbeforetheyhappen.TheinformationHomethrivecollectsinthehomepotentiallygivesplansuniqueinformationonthehealthandwell-beingoftheirmembers.
“Wearegenerallyacanaryinthecoalmineforthepayers,”Jacobssaid.“Becausepeoplestarttodoresearch,usingoneofourroadmaps,verypossiblybeforethey’vetalkedtoaphysicianandadiagnosishasbeengiven–orevenanassessment.”
Onthetechnologyside,HomethriveplanstousethenewfundingtoenhanceitsdigitalassistantbygivingitadditionalAI-poweredcapabilities.
“We’redoingthatsowecanbetterrecognizepatternswhenpeopleneedassistance,”Jacobssaid.“Beabletoprovidetherightrecommendationsanddothatatscale,inaveryrapidmanner.”
Onamacrolevel,Homethrive’sSeriesBreflectsventurecapitalfirms’appetiteforseniorcarestartups,especiallythosewithahome-basedcareapproach.Inrecentyears,VCfirmshaveinjectedmorethan$2.5billionintoseniorcareandhome-basedcarestartups,accordingtoCrunchbasedata.
“There’sjustatonofmoneypouringintothespace,”MedArrive’sVPofbusinessdevelopment,BryantHutson,saidattheHHCNCapital+Strategyconference.“There’salotmoretoexperimentwith.”
Alsobackedby7wireVentures,MedArrivecoordinatesin-personcareviaemergencymedicalservices(EMS)professionals,nursesandcommunityhealthworkers,amongothers.
Thatappetiteisexpectedtoremainstrong,eventhoughinvestorsareshowingsignsofamoreconservativeapproach.
Specifically,Aprilfundingwasdown10%monthovermonthanddown12%yearoveryear.
EveniftheVClandscapeischanging,Homethrivestillseesplentyofrunwayaway,Jacobssaid.
“Asyouhavethecombinationofmorepeoplewhoareagingandmorepeoplewhowanttobeathome,thatputsmoreresponsibilityonthefamilycaregivers–theunpaidfamilycaregivers,”hesaid.“Sotheneedandthepressure,thestressonthem,it’sgrowingexponentiallyovertime.”