Ahead of IPO, Robinhood expands risky stock market lending

Robinhood has quickly expanded its enterprise of extending probably dangerous loans to clients of the stock-trading app within the run-up to its preliminary public providing.

The favored however controversial on-line brokerage confirmed on Tuesday that it has begun the method of promoting shares in Robinhood to the general public for the primary time. The corporate mentioned in a blog post that it had filed confidential paperwork for the IPO with the Securities and Trade Fee and that the regulator is reviewing its registration. Robinhood didn’t disclose a timeframe for the general public providing.

In a separate regulatory filing, Robinhood reported earlier this month that its lending to assist clients purchase inventory “on margin” — during which somebody borrows cash to buy inventory, choices or different securities in hopes of boosting their funding returns — rose by $2 billion within the second half of 2020. As of the tip of the yr, Robinhood had $3.four billion in excellent margin loans, up greater than 400% from the $650 million it had excellent on the finish of 2019.

Robinhood, launched in 2013, has change into notably standard with younger traders as a result of it provides commission-free buying and selling by an app geared to millennial and Gen Z customers raised on video video games and different on-line instruments. Certainly, Robinhood and Sq. Money have been the highest two websites in whole time spent amongst so-called “energy customers” of finance and buying and selling apps who clock extra hours than the typical buyer does, in accordance with a latest examine of cellular app utilization tendencies by International Wi-fi Options.

“Gen Z flocked to Robinhood [and other] buying and selling apps all through the pandemic,” International Wi-fi Options reported, citing a doubling of time clocked on such apps by Gen Z customers from March 2020 by February 2021.

Not like different brokerages, Robinhood would not cost stock-trading charges, requiring it to seek out different methods to earn cash. That features lending cash for a charge so clients can make investments extra money within the inventory market.



Robinhood costs $5 a month to borrow as much as $1,000 for funding functions. For something above $1,000, traders should pay an annual rate of interest on the loans. The corporate used to cost an annual rate of interest of 5%, however in December —only a month earlier than GameStop and different “meme” shares took off — Robinhood minimize that annual fee in half, to 2.5%, making it even cheaper for purchasers to borrow and wager on inventory picks.

Many monetary planners and advisers have lengthy warned particular person traders in opposition to shopping for shares “on margin,” largely as a result of shopping for shares with borrowed cash can rapidly result in sudden losses that exceed what was initially invested. Nonetheless, Robinhood on its web site says that purchasing on margin provides clients “extra flexibility, additional shopping for energy and fewer time ready to entry” their account. It additionally says it will possibly add danger.

A Robinhood spokesperson defended the corporate’s investor-lending practices. “Our margin lending fee is among the lowest and [most] aggressive charges within the business and now we have seen margin lending improve alongside the remainder of our enterprise as now we have welcomed thousands and thousands of individuals into the monetary system,” the spokeperson wrote in a press release.

Excessive fee of unpaid loans

But Robinhood’s inventory loans haven’t at all times produced constructive outcomes for the corporate and its clients. CBS MoneyWatch reported in February that as of the center of 2020, Robinhood’s clients have been 14 occasions extra possible to be unable to repay their inventory loans than traders who borrowed from rival brokerages like eTrade, TD Ameritrade and others.

In 2020, Robinhood wrote off $42 million value of inventory loans that clients did not repay. The corporate mentioned one other $41 million in loans was susceptible to ending up in default.

Final month, Robinhood was sued by the mother and father of of Alex Kearns, a 20-year-old buyer who killed himself final yr after mistakenly believing he’d misplaced practically $750,000 in a dangerous commerce by the app.

Some consultants instructed CBS MoneyWatch they believed the corporate’s aggressive lending might have additionally helped inflate the market bubble in GameStop shares and different so-called “meme” shares. Exercise surged on Robinhood’s app earlier this yr as on-line retail traders began shopping for up shares of overwhelmed down corporations in a collective transfer in opposition to Wall Avenue’s brief sellers, or traders who attempt to earn cash by betting a inventory will go down in value.



That brought about these shares to soar hundreds of proportion factors in mere days. It additionally result in a money crunch at Robinhood. The corporate needed to search emergency funding from enterprise capitalists with a view to meet its regulatory necessities, which rose as a result of so lots of its shoppers had crowded right into a small variety of unstable shares.

Robinhood additionally needed to prohibit buying and selling in these shares. Congress has since held two hearings on the affair, partially to query whether or not Robinhood and a hedge fund that pays the corporate to course of its clients’ trades had acted correctly.

“The margin loans amplified the buying energy and the flexibility of these traders to drive up GameStop’s inventory value,” Joshua Mitts, a professor of securities regulation at Columbia College, instructed CBS MoneyWatch final month. “What individuals are so upset about is that it was Robinhood’s personal dangerous lending practices that restricted its clients’ means to commerce and undermined traders’ confidence within the equity of the market.”

The Related Press contributed reporting to this text.