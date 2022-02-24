Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Announces $18K Scholarship For Teens At His Former HS

Although nothing will truly make the death of Ahmaud Arbery feel any less painful, his mother has found a way to not let it be in vain by creating a scholarship fund in his name that will benefit students at his former high school in Brunswick, Georgia.

Still-mourning Wanda Cooper-Jones set up The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation in hopes that no mother or family will have to experience the pain she’s felt since this very day two years ago, when her son was killed at the hands of Gregory and Travis McMichael with help from William “Roddy” Bryan. All three have since been found guilty of the crime, and being that it clearly was racially motivated saw all three white men recently found guilty on hate crimes in the case as well.

More on The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation below, via The Atlanta-Journal Constitution:

“Speaking at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Cooper-Jones said that the nonprofit foundation will award six $3,000 scholarships to students at Brunswick High School, where Arbery graduated in 2012. The recipients will be announced on May 8, which would have been Arbery’s 28th birthday.

‘We believe in helping to create opportunities for young Black men to further their education, to start a business, to simply build a life. Something Ahmaud did not have the chance to do,’ Cooper-Jones said. ‘Justice goes beyond judgment made in the courtroom. Justice ensures every child, no matter what their skin color, his socioeconomic situation, is safe and has equal opportunities to realize their dreams.’”

Along with the many people who participated in annual 2.23-mile runs and walks happening across the world today in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, we couldn’t think of a better day to launch a movement that will help to inspire future generations like him.

See more on how the inaugural Ahmaud Arbery Day was celebrated today below courtesy of 11Alive:

