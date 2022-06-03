Aiken tennis players win national tournament in Florida | Local News

Two native tennis gamers lately gained their first event as companions, taking residence a coveted gold ball.

Sebastian Rogerson, 19, and Alex Sklizovic, 23, gained the Males’s Open doubles title on the U.S. Tennis Affiliation Nationwide Open Clay Courtroom Championships.

The 2 gained a complete of 4 matches on the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, event, held from Could 14-20.

Sklizovic mentioned this was the primary time he and Rogerson had performed as a staff, however they’d talked for a number of years about how their video games would work completely collectively.

Each males performed highschool tennis at South Aiken Excessive College, with Sklizovic taking part in collegiately at USC Aiken and Rogerson taking part in at Limestone College in Gaffney.

Rogerson was named Boys’ Tennis Participant of the Yr in 2021 on the Aiken Normal’s Better of Prep Sports activities awards banquet. Sklizovic gained the identical award in 2017.

The duo misplaced the primary set of the finals 1-6, earlier than taking the subsequent two units 6-1 and 6-3. Sklizovic mentioned each of their opponents have been left-handed, which neither he nor Rogerson had skilled earlier than, resulting in a rocky begin.

“We made some changes in our angle and a technique change, and it turned the match round in a giant manner,” Sklizovic wrote in an electronic mail.

After the event, Rogerson and Sklizovic are the fifth-ranked staff within the nation. Individually as doubles gamers, Sklizovic is ranked 18 and Rogerson is ranked 19.

Because the event was their first time taking part in collectively and there wasn’t a lot apply time, Sklizovic believes that their ceiling is excessive and that they may take the staff to the professional tour as they proceed to tinker and work out technique.

“We’re wanting ahead to taking part in many extra instances collectively and taking this so far as we are able to,” he wrote. “Proper now, we shall be reaching out to potential sponsors in order that we are able to take this staff to the subsequent stage.”