Airbnb rate this Florida city among its top 10 in family affordability

Airbnb, a countrywide webhosting carrier, introduced file findings outlining family shuttle in 2022. Family bookings with Airbnb have been up 60% over pre-pandemic bookings in 2019.

Airbnb indexed 10 common U.S. family locations in accordance with worth of beneath $50 in keeping with particular person in keeping with evening. Only one Florida city was once indexed: Port St. Lucie. The complete listing is:

Port St. Lucie

Newnan, Ga.

Rockwall, Texas

Lancaster, Calif.

Boise, Idaho

Washington, Utah

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Rogers, Ark.

Little River, S. C.

Commerce City, Colo.

The top 10 family locations have been:

San Diego

New York City

Panama City Beach

Los Angeles

San Antonio

Myrtle Beach

Houston

Galveston

Phoenix

Kissimmee

The file accounted for 15 million check-ins at 90,000 locations. The file additionally highlighted benefits to the use of Airbnb as a result of in comparison to motels, the carrier advantages customers with:

More house for the cash:Families can get an Airbnb with 2 bedrooms and a couple of bogs for roughly the cost of one lodge room at a significant chain.

Spreading out:One-quarter of Airbnb listings have 3 bedrooms or extra.

More than 1M listings have cribs for young children.

Kitchens: Nearly 90 p.c of Airbnb listings have kitchens.

Pets: More than 5 million pets traveled on Airbnb listings in 2022.

Better sleep: According to a contemporary survey, 66.9% of latest vacationers get a minimum of seven hours of sleep in a holiday condo, in comparison to 65.8% at house and 53.8% in a lodge or motel.

Port St. Lucie is the Treasure Coast’s greatest city with 225,000 citizens, in line with a TCPalm database. For extra information on Airbnb, move to Airbnb.com.

Ed Killer is a reporter with TCPalm. Email him at [email protected]