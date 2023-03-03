Airbnb rate this Florida city among its top 10 in family affordability

Airbnb, a countrywide webhosting carrier, introduced file findings outlining family shuttle in 2022. Family bookings with Airbnb have been up 60% over pre-pandemic bookings in 2019.
Airbnb indexed 10 common U.S. family locations in accordance with worth of beneath $50 in keeping with particular person in keeping with evening. Only one Florida city was once indexed: Port St. Lucie. The complete listing is:
- Port St. Lucie
- Newnan, Ga.
- Rockwall, Texas
- Lancaster, Calif.
- Boise, Idaho
- Washington, Utah
- Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Rogers, Ark.
- Little River, S. C.
- Commerce City, Colo.
The top 10 family locations have been:
- San Diego
- New York City
- Panama City Beach
- Los Angeles
- San Antonio
- Myrtle Beach
- Houston
- Galveston
- Phoenix
- Kissimmee
The file accounted for 15 million check-ins at 90,000 locations. The file additionally highlighted benefits to the use of Airbnb as a result of in comparison to motels, the carrier advantages customers with:
- More house for the cash:Families can get an Airbnb with 2 bedrooms and a couple of bogs for roughly the cost of one lodge room at a significant chain.
- Spreading out:One-quarter of Airbnb listings have 3 bedrooms or extra.
- More than 1M listings have cribs for young children.
- Kitchens: Nearly 90 p.c of Airbnb listings have kitchens.
- Pets: More than 5 million pets traveled on Airbnb listings in 2022.
- Better sleep: According to a contemporary survey, 66.9% of latest vacationers get a minimum of seven hours of sleep in a holiday condo, in comparison to 65.8% at house and 53.8% in a lodge or motel.
Port St. Lucie is the Treasure Coast’s greatest city with 225,000 citizens, in line with a TCPalm database. For extra information on Airbnb, move to Airbnb.com.
