Business

AirbnbisclosingitsdomesticbusinessinChina,sourcessay

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

NathanBlecharczyk,co-founderandchiefstrategyofficerofAirbnbInc.,speaksduringanewsconferenceinTokyo,Japan,onThursday,June6,2019.

AkioKon|Bloomberg|GettyImages

AirbnbisclosingitsdomesticbusinessinChina,accordingtotwosourcesfamiliarwiththematter.ThecompanyisplanningtotellemployeesinthecountryasearlyasTuesdaymorninginBeijing. 

AllmainlandChineselistings—homesandexperiences—willbetakendownbythissummer.

AirbnbformallylauncheditsmainlandChinabusinessin2016andhasfacedmountingcompetitionfromdomesticplayers.Sourcessaythatthesegmentwasalreadycostlyandcomplextooperate.Thepandemicworsenedtheseissuesandheightenedtheirimpact. 

Despitein-countrybrandingandputtingAirbnbcofounder,NathanBlecharczyk,attheheadofefforts,staysinChinaontheplatformhaveaccountedforapproximately1%ofrevenueforthelastfewyears. 

SourcessayChineseoutboundtravelhasbeenabiggeropportunityforAirbnbandthecompanywillrefocusonprovidinglistingsforChinesetravelersgoingabroad.OnesourcesaystheoverlapbetweenAirbnb’soutboundanddomesticbusinesseswasnotstrong.AirbnbwillmaintainanofficeinBeijingwithhundredsofemployees,accordingtoonesource.

Thecompany’sshareshavefallenmorethan30%thisyearamidabroaderselloffintechstocks,butit’sstilltradingwellaboveits2020IPOpriceof$68.Airbnbstruggledintheearlydaysofthecovidpandemic,layingoffabout25%ofitsstaffinMay2020,thenwentpublicinNovemberofthatyear.InitsIPOprospectus,thecompanymentionedthathostsinChinausedaseparatecleaningprogramtopreventcovidtransmissionthantheuniformfive-stepcleaningprocessitimplementedintherestoftheworld.

Businesshasrecoveredaspeoplebegantravelingagain,andthecompanyhasseenanuptickinlong-termrentalsthisyearthankstotheflexibleworkarrangementsmanyemployersrolledoutduringthepandemic.However,theChinesebusinesshasbeenmuchslowertorecover,asthecountryhasperiodicallylockeddowntofightsubsequentwavesofinfection.

Airbnbdeclinedtocomment.





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram