AirbnbisclosingitsdomesticbusinessinChina,sourcessay

NathanBlecharczyk,co-founderandchiefstrategyofficerofAirbnbInc.,speaksduringanewsconferenceinTokyo,Japan,onThursday,June6,2019.
AkioKon|Bloomberg|GettyImages
AirbnbisclosingitsdomesticbusinessinChina,accordingtotwosourcesfamiliarwiththematter.ThecompanyisplanningtotellemployeesinthecountryasearlyasTuesdaymorninginBeijing.
AllmainlandChineselistings—homesandexperiences—willbetakendownbythissummer.
AirbnbformallylauncheditsmainlandChinabusinessin2016andhasfacedmountingcompetitionfromdomesticplayers.Sourcessaythatthesegmentwasalreadycostlyandcomplextooperate.Thepandemicworsenedtheseissuesandheightenedtheirimpact.
Despitein-countrybrandingandputtingAirbnbcofounder,NathanBlecharczyk,attheheadofefforts,staysinChinaontheplatformhaveaccountedforapproximately1%ofrevenueforthelastfewyears.
SourcessayChineseoutboundtravelhasbeenabiggeropportunityforAirbnbandthecompanywillrefocusonprovidinglistingsforChinesetravelersgoingabroad.OnesourcesaystheoverlapbetweenAirbnb’soutboundanddomesticbusinesseswasnotstrong.AirbnbwillmaintainanofficeinBeijingwithhundredsofemployees,accordingtoonesource.
Thecompany’sshareshavefallenmorethan30%thisyearamidabroaderselloffintechstocks,butit’sstilltradingwellaboveits2020IPOpriceof$68.Airbnbstruggledintheearlydaysofthecovidpandemic,layingoffabout25%ofitsstaffinMay2020,thenwentpublicinNovemberofthatyear.InitsIPOprospectus,thecompanymentionedthathostsinChinausedaseparatecleaningprogramtopreventcovidtransmissionthantheuniformfive-stepcleaningprocessitimplementedintherestoftheworld.
Businesshasrecoveredaspeoplebegantravelingagain,andthecompanyhasseenanuptickinlong-termrentalsthisyearthankstotheflexibleworkarrangementsmanyemployersrolledoutduringthepandemic.However,theChinesebusinesshasbeenmuchslowertorecover,asthecountryhasperiodicallylockeddowntofightsubsequentwavesofinfection.
Airbnbdeclinedtocomment.