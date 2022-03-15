Ajax vs. Benfica: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Benfica might be completely happy that the away objectives don’t rely for further or Ajax’s two objectives scored within the first leg would make this a harder match than anticipated. However, getting into degree at 2-2 will give supervisor Nelson Verissimo the idea that Benfica can stroll into the Johan Crujiff Area and are available away with a victory.

They’ll must create possibilities of their very own and never be helped by Sebastian Haller’s personal objectives however on condition that Benfica had extra photographs and have been capable of equalize twice within the first leg, they’d be favorites if it wasn’t an away tie. With the Portuguese title out of attain, Benfica would like to advance to make this season successful however Erik ten Hag could have different plans.

Right here’s our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

The best way to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, March 15 | Time : four p.m. ET

Location : Johan Cruijff Area — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Stay stream: Paramount+

Odds: Ajax -255; Draw +400; Benfica +650 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Ajax: Behind Dusan Tadic and Sebastian Haller, Ajax has a potent assault. Go away considered one of them unmarked and Antony could make you pay too as he has two objectives in Champions League play. However defensively they’ve struggled since drawing away to Benfica. Not solely did Ajax lose to Go Forward Eagles within the Eredivisie however they’ve allowed two objectives in three consecutive league matches. If these defensive struggles proceed, Benfica will get a end result.

Benfica: Roman Yarmechuck and Darwin Nunez are able to making Ajax pay if defensive struggles proceed. Since their draw within the final leg, Benfica additionally had a shock end result drawing a house match to Vizela after Adel Taarabt obtained a crimson card solely eight minutes in. They’ll wish to put that end result behind them whereas additionally seeking to finish their Champions League away day woes. Solely profitable considered one of their final 14 Champions League away matches, they’ll be up in opposition to the percentages.

Prediction

Behind the Champions League golden boot contender, Sebastian Haller, Ajax retains their good kind going and do exactly sufficient to win. Decide: Ajax 2, Benfica 1