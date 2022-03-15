Ajax vs. Benfica odds, how to watch, live stream: March 15, 2022 UEFA Champions League picks from top model

The UEFA Champions League Spherical of 16 continues on Tuesday when Ajax hosts Benfica at Amsterdam ArenA. These two sides produced an exhilarating 2-2 draw within the first leg, so the winner of Tuesday’s match will advance to the subsequent spherical. Ajax enters the second leg stuffed with confidence after successful every of its final three video games throughout all competitions. Benfica can even be assured after going unbeaten in its final seven contests. You possibly can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is about for four p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Ajax because the -300 favourite (threat $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line in its newest Ajax vs. Benfica odds, with Benfica the +800 underdog. A draw is priced at +430 and the over-under for complete targets scored is 3.5. Tuesday’s match will probably be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has ranges of membership so you'll be able to watch the most popular soccer matchups worldwide and far more. Each plans include a free week to begin and embrace soccer matches.

How you can watch Benfica vs. Ajax

Ajax vs. Benfica date: Tuesday, March 15

Ajax vs. Benfica time: four p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Benfica streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Ajax vs. Benfica

Earlier than tuning into Tuesday’s Champions League conflict, you want to see the Ajax vs. Benfica picks from SportsLine’s soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge information of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, Eimer has lined the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and far more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a successful report of 260-133-1 with over 90 models of revenue for his group on numerous platforms over a latest two-month stretch.

For Ajax vs. Benfica, Eimer is anticipating each groups to attain at -185 odds. Ajax striker Sébastien Haller has been unstoppable in Champions League play this season. The truth is, Haller has scored 11 targets on this competitors, which ranks second behind Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. Haller has additionally discovered the again of the online 19 instances whereas producing seven assists in 23 matches within the Eredivisie.

Benfica, in the meantime, has additionally been a constant scoring menace, scoring at the least one purpose in every of its final 14 fixtures throughout all competitions. The Eagles peppered Ajax’s purpose with pictures within the first leg, recording 17 complete and 4 on the right track. Benfica will probably be assured it might discover the again of the online in opposition to an Ajax protection that has recorded a shutout simply as soon as in its final 5 fixtures.

“Ajax has conceded extra targets of their final three league video games than their earlier 20 video games earlier than that,” Eimer instructed SportsLine. “Whereas this workforce has no bother scoring, they’ll have a tough time clear sheeting a Benfica aspect that has scored in 19 of its final 20 video games throughout all competitions.”

Now that you recognize what to choose, prepare to observe the UEFA Champions League.