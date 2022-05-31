Akiem Hicks signing with Bucs: Former Bears Pro Bowl DL getting 1-year deal worth up to $10M

One of many NFL’s greatest obtainable gamers goes off the market. Former Bears Professional Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has agreed to a one-year take care of the Buccaneers that’s price as much as $10 million, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Hicks, a 2018 Professional Bowler who’s coming into his 11th season, is becoming a member of a proficient Buccaneers line of defense that additionally contains veterans Vita Vea and William Gholston together with rookie second-round choose Logan Corridor. Final 12 months, the Buccaneers’ defensive entrance performed an integral function within the unit ending third within the NFL in yards allowed.

The 89th general choose within the 2012 NFL Draft, Hicks broke into the NFL with the Saints, the place he made 33 begins in 48 video games. Following a short keep in New England, Hicks singed with the Bears in 2016. Over the following season, Hicks blossomed into one of many league’s greatest defensive linemen. He logged 79 begins in Chicago that included 31 sacks, 397 tackles, 74 tackles for loss, 5 compelled fumbles and 5 fumble recoveries. In 9 video games final season, Hicks tallied 3.5 sacks (matching his 15-game complete in 2020) that included two sacks of Kirk Cousins in Week 15.

Hicks’ signing possible means the top of Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa. A five-time Professional Bowler, Suh spent this final three seasons with the Buccaneers, the place he tallied 14.5 sacks whereas serving to Tampa Bay win the Tremendous Bowl on the finish of the 2020 season. Suh stays obtainable in free company.