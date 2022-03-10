Akon’s Futuristic African City Labeled A “Ponzi Scheme” By Ex-Biz Partner

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

When rap mogul Akon introduced his grandiose plans to construct a hi-tech-functioning metropolis within the West African nation of Senegal, many reacted with pleasure for what’s been described as a real-life model of Wakanda from Black Panther. Nonetheless, the announcement additionally got here with some comprehensible skepticism after the $6 billion price ticket that’s wanted to make all of it occur was revealed.

Now there’s a lawsuit surrounding “Akoncity” at present enjoying out in New York, with a former enterprise companion of the “Locked Up” hitmaker claiming that the entire thing is nothing greater than a Ponzi scheme.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Music exec Devyne Stephens says that Akon, born Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, owes him $four million following a lawsuit filed final 12 months. Stephens desires a decide to freeze Akon’s belongings as a result of troublesome time he’s having in the mean time on the subject of gathering on what’s owed to him. As Page Six studies, each Akon Metropolis and its plan to run on a cryptocurrency known as Akoin sign to “most of the trademark traits (often called ‘purple flags’) of fraudulent enterprise ventures corresponding to Ponzi schemes and pyramid schemes,” in response to the findings of retired federal Particular Agent Scot Thomasson. Stephen’s lawyer, Jeffrey Movit, went on to label Akon Metropolis as “damaged guarantees.”

Extra from the lawsuit under, by way of Web page Six:

“‘Akon has offered virtually no transparency about who’s investing in Akon Metropolis or how will probably be purportedly constructed. Subsequently, Akon Metropolis is probably going a rip-off,’ Movit wrote, citing Thomasson’s affidavit.

Additional, there’s scant details about how the cryptocurrency would work and it’s being promoted with raffles and tokens, ‘that are attribute of a multi-level advertising scheme,’ the submitting claims.”

The affidavit even calls out Akon’s authorized woes with the IRS, which has allegedly positioned liens on the rapper’s actual property as a result of him owing over $6 million in taxes.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

A rep for Akon summed up the report as “not primarily based on any proof,” additional including, “They’re nothing however innuendo and hypothesis, made by somebody who had a declare towards Akon dismissed.” The rep concluded by stating, “Akon is happy with the efforts he’s enterprise to create alternatives for his homeland in Senegal.”

Let’s hope Akon’s Wakanda-like aspirations don’t get him locked up within the useless of his breakout 2004 single.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Additionally On Black America Net: