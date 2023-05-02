Alabama deputy athletic director Matt Self arrested on domestic violence charge

According to more than one stories, Alabama deputy athletic director Matt Self has been arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sunday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department was once known as after nighttime, and following an investigation, Self was once arrested, as reported by means of BamaOnLine.

Self, who’s chargeable for the Crimson Tide soccer program, was once positioned on a 24-hour domestic violence cling with a bond set at $300. As consistent with BamaOnLine, he was once no longer indexed within the inmate database on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the University of Alabama mentioned, “Alabama Athletics is aware of this incident. We take such matters seriously and will continue to gather more information to address this personnel matter.” AL.com stories that Self was once arrested up to now in Tuscaloosa in 2010 and pleaded in charge to a misdemeanor DUI charge whilst being hired by means of the college.

Self leads the athletics compliance place of business, consistent with Alabama’s athletics site. He is in charge of all spaces of compliance with NCAA, SEC, and UA regulations and rules and is chargeable for overseeing apparatus operations, sports activities drugs, diet, energy and conditioning. He could also be the administrator for each soccer and volleyball and works with the UA Office of Counsel, UA President’s Office, UA Systems Office, and exterior criminal recommend to lend a hand with legislative problems and contracts.

Self graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2004 and started non-public follow. After serving as the principle compliance liaison to soccer in 2008, he joined Alabama’s athletics compliance place of business. In 2016, he was once promoted to steer the compliance division and named soccer administrator in May 2021 after Jeff Purinton left to grow to be Arkansas State’s athletic director. Self works below Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, who has been in his post since 2017 following a stint as Arizona’s athletic director.