Alabama football recruiting: Anthony Rogers, No. 1 RB for 2025, gives Crimson Tide fourth blue-chip in class

Alabama won a verbal dedication from highschool working again Anthony Rogers, who is regarded as the top-ranked working again for the 2025 recruiting class. This dedication helped to stay the Crimson Tide inside of succeed in of Georgia for the No. 1 class. Rogers, lately ranked No. 33 total in the recruiting class in step with 247Sports, selected Alabama over Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and Oregon.

Rogers visited Alabama on Thursday and formally gave his dedication to train Nick Saban. He joins two different top-100 gamers from the recruiting class: huge receiver Ryan Williams and inside offensive lineman Mason Short.

“I’ve always liked Alabama since my first visit,” mentioned Rogers in an interview with 247Sports. (*1*)

Rogers performed his sophomore season in Pike Road HS (Alabama) the place he ran for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns. He transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida all the way through the spring and is already making a significant impact on his new training workforce.

“The staff at IMG says he’s the best to come through there,” mentioned 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.