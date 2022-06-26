Alabama inmate sought after overpowering deputy, fleeing in stolen ambulance

Police in central Alabama are trying to find an escaped jail inmate who they are saying remains to be on the run after evading custody on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, recognized as 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford, was in a position to overpower a deputy overseeing his switch to UAB hospital in Birmingham earlier than fleeing the realm in a vacant ambulance, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Bradford initially escaped custody round 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and later deserted the ambulance. Birmingham police discovered the empty automobile in Robinwood, situated about 20 miles away from the hospital, the workplace stated. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, together with officers educated to work with police canine, are coordinating with Birmingham police in their ongoing search.

Bradford, who faces felony prices for theft, obstruction of presidency operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and making an attempt to elude and escape legislation enforcement, remained at massive on Friday. Authorities in Cullman, Alabama, told local reporters that a man they believed to be Bradford stole a truck from a Walmart car parking zone on Thursday morning, whereas touring with an unidentified lady.

The Jefferson County Sheriff has that requested anybody with information about Bradford and his doable whereabouts report what they know by calling Crime Stoppers or 911.