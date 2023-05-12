Alabama lands DB Jaylen Key: Tide beef up secondary with addition of top-ranked safety in transfer portal

Former UAB defensive again Jaylen Key, the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal, dedicated to Alabama on Friday. Key used to be an All-Conference USA variety in 2022 and picked the Crimson Tide over Florida State and Ole Miss. Ranked because the No. 17 to be had transfer in the 247Sports scores, Key took an legit talk over with to Alabama closing week ahead of locking in his dedication to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. He has three hundred and sixty five days of eligibility last.

“I chose Alabama because it was, defensive scheme-wise, the best fit for me and my game,” Key told 247Sports. “Also the resources (they have) in place to ultimately give players an advantage at the next level and also after football, whether it be two or 10 years from now, are next to none.”

A Tallahassee, Florida, local, he dedicated to UAB out of Amos P. Godby High School and did not obtain many snaps all the way through his first 3 seasons in Birmingham. Key completed closing season with 60 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 3 interceptions in his first complete season as a starter.

What does this imply for Alabama?

Key could have an opportunity to compete in an instant for a beginning spot underneath new Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Last 12 months’s starter at safety, Brian Branch, used to be drafted in the second one spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft. Five-star true freshman Caleb Downs, who ranked because the No. 8 total prospect in the 247Sports scores for the Class of 2023, may just additionally problem for enjoying time.

Key is the second one DB to enroll in Alabama this transfer cycle. The Crimson Tide gained a dedication previous this week from former Louisiana CB Trey Amos, who ranked as one of the highest gamers to be had at his place. Alabama may be tasked with changing any other starter from the protection in CB Eli Ricks, who signed as an undrafted loose agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.