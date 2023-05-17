Alabama man accused of killing of pregnant Florida teen Anastasia Gilley faces more charges

A brand new fee of capital homicide has been added to the present charges in opposition to Marquis Devan McCloud, a man from Alabama who was once charged in connection to the loss of life of Anastasia Gilley, a 19-year-old pregnant girl from Florida. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza introduced this replace right through a press convention held nowadays. Gilley’s stays have been discovered ultimate week in Houston County and McCloud is being held with out bond within the Houston County Jail. According to Sheriff Valenza, McCloud is charged with capital homicide right through the abduction of Gilley and now additionally for the loss of life of her unborn kid, additional charges might nonetheless be added because the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Valenza expressed his dismay in regards to the crime commenting, “This was a horrible crime committed… The suspect has been very, very uncooperative from the beginning.”

Gilley was once ultimate observed at her house in Jackson County, Florida, on May 3. She was once 4 months pregnant on the time. Her stays have been discovered ultimate Wednesday in Houston County.

Anastasia Gilley (Jackson County, Fl. Sheriff’s Office)

According to Gilley’s sister’s post on Facebook, anyone heard her scream close to her house about 10:30 p.m. on May 3 and he or she had now not been observed or heard from since that point. Her telephone, handbag, and different private property have been discovered at her house, main investigators to consider that her telephone will have been discarded in opposition to her needs. Houston County Sheriff, Valenza and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Florida collectively performed an investigation after being notified of Gilley’s disappearance ultimate Sunday.

Early within the morning on May 10, investigators gained information from interviews suggesting that Gilley’s frame may well be within the 5000 block of Headland Avenue. When they arrived on the location, they discovered the decomposed stays of a feminine. Valenza mentioned investigators consider she was once shot more than one instances on the scene. Although the general post-mortem document continues to be pending, Valenza has unquestionably that the stays are Gilley’s in accordance with the frame’s pieces corresponding to clothes and jewellery discovered. Investigators consider Gilley were useless since a minimum of May 8, the former Friday.