Alabama prison guard charged with assaulting inmate who died

An Alabama corrections officer is criminally accused of utilizing extreme pressure in opposition to an inmate who later died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama corrections officer has been charged with utilizing extreme pressure in opposition to an inmate who later died, the state jail system introduced Thursday.

Lt. Mohammad Jenkins was arrested Wednesday on a cost of second-degree assault, the Alabama Division of Corrections wrote in a information launch.

The jail system stated an investigation discovered proof that Jenkins used extreme pressure in opposition to inmate Victor Russo throughout an altercation on Feb. 16. Russo died on in a Birmingham hospital on Feb. 25, two days after being discovered unresponsive in his cell.

Jenkins resigned from the Donaldson Correctional Facility after his arrest.

“The ADOC condemns all violence in its amenities, and use of extreme pressure by ADOC workers shouldn’t be tolerated,” the division acknowledged.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Workplace reported final month that Russo had suffered obvious blunt pressure trauma, but it surely was unclear whether or not that induced his demise. His cellmate had reported Russo had handed out, the jail system stated final month.

Courtroom information weren’t instantly out there to point out if Jenkins has an lawyer to remark.

The division stated Thursday that the demise stays underneath investigation and the jail system will work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Workplace “to finish a complete investigation, together with evaluate of post-mortem outcomes.”

The U.S. Division of Justice in 2020 filed a lawsuit in opposition to Alabama accusing the state of failing to guard male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and extreme pressure by the hands of jail workers. The state, whereas acknowledging issues within the jail system, has disputed the Justice Division’s accusations.

Russo was serving a life sentence for homicide from a 1987 conviction out of Jefferson County.