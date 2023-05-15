Alabama Rowing Finishes Third at the Big 12 Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The Alabama rowing crew received 3 medals at the Big 12 Championships on Sunday, completing 3rd total. The Crimson Tide secured silver in the Second Varsity 4+ and First Varsity Eight+, in addition to bronze in the Second Varsity 8+, collecting 73 issues in overall. Alabama has positioned top-three in the Big 12 Championships for the previous 4 years, with 3 of the ones finishes being moment position. The 1V8+ group participants, Ella Kemna, Blythe Markel, Gianna Rucki, and Ashley Sizelove, have been awarded All-Big 12 honors.

Alabama’s 3V8+ group secured a top-five placement in the first race of the day ahead of the 2V4+ boat rowed to a second-place end with a time of seven:24.3. The Tide then completed fourth in the 1V4+ (7:29.0) and 3rd in the 2V8+ (6:36.97) ahead of incomes silver in the 1V8+ (6:29.8). All of Alabama’s podium-finish races incorporated Texas, convention associate member (RV) Tennessee, and (RV) Alabama.

The Crimson Tide now awaits the NCAA Division I Rowing Selection Show on Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. CT, the place qualifying groups will advance to compete in the NCAA Championships, held in Camden, N.J. from May 26-28.

“We are really proud of all the hard work this team has done this season. While there are some bittersweet feelings that the season is slowly approaching an end, we trust that every crew did the best they could [this weekend] and they are proud of their results. We’ve closed the gap to Texas in some of the events, but we still have a long way to go to get to where we know we can be. Congratulations to Texas – they are a strong team and we know they will represent our conference well at NCAA’s [as the automatic qualifier],” mentioned a spokesperson from Alabama Rowing.

Big 12 Championship Race Results

3v8+: No. 2 Texas, Kansas, (RV) Tennessee, Kansas State, (RV) Alabama (6:58.6) , Oklahoma, West Virginia

, Oklahoma, West Virginia 2V4+: No. 2 Texas, (RV) Alabama (7:24.3) , (RV) Tennessee, Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma

, (RV) Tennessee, Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma 1V4+: No. 2 Texas, (RV) Tennessee, Kansas, (RV) Alabama (7:29.0) , Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia

, Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia 2V8+: No. 2 Texas, (RV) Tennessee, (RV) Alabama (6:36.97) , Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kansas State, Kansas

, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kansas State, Kansas 1V8+: No. 2 Texas, (RV) Alabama (6:29.8), (RV) Tennessee, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Kansas, West Virginia

Big 12 Championship Team Results

Texas – 98 pts Tennessee – 76 pts Alabama – 73 Oklahoma – 48 pts Kansas State – 40 pts Kansas – 35 pts West Virginia – 21 pts

Alabama Boat Lineups

1V8+: Ashley Sizelove (cox), Paige Perrott , Halye Barlow , Mary Czaja , Gianna Rucki , Hannah Bennett , Ella Kemna , Blythe Markel , Dani French

(cox), , , , , , , , 2V8+: Reagan Lewis (cox), Lizzie Hall , Raegan Beightol , Ellie Alexopoulos, Abby Pesansky , Rachel Fuller , Sydney Wenstrom , Kelsey Matsen , Sophie Coutant

(cox), , , Ellie Alexopoulos, , , , , 1V4+: Emma Shenkenberg (cox), Ella Koors , Kristen Rupinen , Rachael Tullis , Lauren Lowe

(cox), , , , 2V4+: Riley Minor (cox), Elizabeth Struble , Brooke Barlow , Emma Burnley , Shelby Schoeman

(cox), , , , 3V8+: Emma Ewell (cox), Emma Voelkerding , Peyton Hulsewe , Jayden Grisaffe , Lauren Hall , Ryan Hendrzak , Kristina Noje , Regan Lennon , JennaMarie Brames

Up Next

Alabama awaits the NCAA Division I Rowing Selection Show on Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Qualifying groups will race in the NCAA Championships May 26-28 in Camden, N.J.

