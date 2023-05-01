Alameda County Community Briefs | BlackPressUSA

Developing an African American Wellness Hub in Alameda County

Monday, April 17, 2023

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Please join Supervisor Carson & Alameda County Behavioral Healthcare Services – Health Equity Division for a virtual kick-off listening session providing key updates regarding the search and purchase of an African American Wellness Hub Facility.

Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArfuqtqzIpH91LVytVY1FGH3jNM9XGRmg2?fbclid=IwAR2cu01JhyO40sfks_AchadAgfs-wTZmW-Wv1RQjwSGeF3XpfLge6WLEA6Y#/registrationFor more information, email: [email protected]

*Additional listening sessions will be held for each of the supervisorial districts

Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan

Help shape mental health services in Alameda County! The Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Three-Year Plan (Draft) for Fiscal Years 2023-2026 is available for review and the public comment period is open now through April 30, 2023.

Read the draft plan and submit your comments to https://acmhsa.org/reports-data/#2023-2026plancomments

You may also submit your comments via email to: [email protected]

Annual Fair Chance Job and Resource Fair

In recognition of National Reentry Month, the Alameda County Social Services Agency, in partnership with the Oakland Private Industry Council, Alameda County Probation Department, and the Alameda County Workforce Development Board, is hosting a Fair Chance Job and Resource Fair.

Employers seeking workers include SAV MART, Chick Fil A, Tesla, Pacific States Petroleum, Marriott Hotels, Southwest Airlines and more.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

RingCentral Coliseum

7000 Coliseum Way

Oakland, CA 94621

The event aims to provide local businesses the opportunity to meet highly skilled, but often overlooked, candidates face-to-face and offer them jobs on the spot. Representatives on-site will be offering drug screening, assistance with California ID applications, live scan fingerprinting, music, stylist and barber services, and more. This event is open to all job seekers.

Job seekers, please register in advance at: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=LP_9Mm74o0ukfWpEp_RaZOQhMwjjYrVCryHjxWsX6jJUMUZMOEVQNzJCOENJT05FUVFWQlNIVFVNTS4u

West Oakland Spring Nonprofit Mixer

Calling community leaders, foundations, business leaders and community members across Oakland and the East Bay to join Capacity for Equity and Success (C4ES) for our West Oakland Spring Nonprofit Mixer.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Preservation Park – Nile Hall

668 13th St.

Oakland, CA 94612

This mixer will feature the current C4ES Cohort of 15 West Oakland based Nonprofits alongside some of the amazing organizations that are supporting them and this C4ES pilot.

The West Oakland Nonprofit Mixer intends to provide an introduction and networking space for service providers who are located across three zip codes (94607, 94608, 94612) to meet, network, and share resources and enhance the fabric of nonprofit community connections.

We are all excited about warmer weather and more opportunities to gather in person. We are suggesting you come in your Spring Festive Attire (we will leave it up to you to interpret that as you wish).

Heavy appetizers and wine will be provided. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-oakland-spring-nonprofit-mixer-tickets-591831492927

Alameda County Assessor’s Office Annual Homeowners Resource Fair

Join Alameda County Assessor Phong La at the 4th Annual Homeowners Fair!

Saturday, May 6, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Berkeley Adult School

1701 San Pablo Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94702

This year’s topic is accessory dwelling units (ADUs) – also known as granny flats, in-law units, backyard cottages and secondary units!

Come join us to:

Learn the steps to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit from Berkeley City Staff

Get information from local utility companies about Accessory Dwelling Units

Visit our community resource fair and enter raffles for fun prizes

Have any questions? Need special accommodations? [email protected]

Post Views: 179