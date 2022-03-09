Alaska North Slope natural gas leak is under investigation

JUNEAU, Alaska — Authorities are investigating a natural gas leak detected last week at a ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling site on Alaska’s North Slope, officials said.

The leak was detected last Friday, according to a statement from the company, which said that “out of an abundance of caution” Monday it took steps to relocate non-essential personnel from the area because of what it described as a subsurface gas release at the drilling site.

The company, in a statement dated Tuesday and provided to The Associated Press Wednesday by spokesperson Michael Walter, said there were “no reports of injury or environmental impact to the tundra or wildlife. Air quality continues to be monitored, and no natural gas has been detected outside of the CD1 pad.”

The company described the gas leak as being below the surface of the ground and said the cause was under investigation. It said it did not have an estimate on the volume of gas that was released and Walter said the company had no additional information to disclose.

Grace Salazar, a special assistant with the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said the commission is monitoring the situation.

She said she could not provide further comment, saying the matter is under investigation. The commission oversees oil and gas drilling in the state.

ConocoPhillips’ Colville River Unit is commonly referred to as Alpine. It is located 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of the Inupiat community of Nuiqsut, according to the company. Officials with the city didn’t immediately return a message to The Associated Press.