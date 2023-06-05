Albert Pujols named special assistant to MLB’s Rob Manfred, will consult on issues in Dominican Republic

Major League Baseball introduced on Monday the appointment of retired participant and long run Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols, as a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred. Pujols will help the MLB in a number of spaces, together with participant members of the family and issues relating to his house nation, Dominican Republic. Furthermore, he will paintings as an on-air analyst for MLB Network. Commissioner Manfred said that they’re excited for Pujols to sign up for the checklist of notable former avid gamers that recently paintings for the league in some capability.

“Beyond his long list of accomplishments on the field, Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well. He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities. We are excited for Albert to join other former players who are doing important work for our sport, and we will welcome his perspective across our efforts.”

According to the media unlock, Pujols joins a number of well known former baseball avid gamers who paintings for the league in some capability, together with Joe Torre, Ken Griffey Jr., Cal Ripken Jr., CC Sabathia, and Raul Ibañez. As Evan Drellich speculates, Pujols appointed involvement in his local Dominican Republic could also be tied to MLB’s long-standing want to enforce a global draft.

Pujols used to be an iconic determine in the sport of baseball. In 2022, he had some of the productive ultimate seasons in the historical past of the sport, slugging 24 house runs in 109 video games and handing over an OPS+ of 151 with the St. Louis Cardinals, the staff that first of all drafted him in 1999. Pujols gathered 3,384 hits and 703 house runs in his 22-year MLB occupation, 12 of which have been with the Cardinals. He cemented his position as one of the most largest right-handed hitters of all time.