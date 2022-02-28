Albertsons’ board has launched a strategic review of its businesses

Albertsons’ board has started a strategic review of its business to enhance growth and maximize shareholder value, the company said Monday.

That means the grocery retailer, which operates five supermarket brands in Texas, could be selling some assets or may try to take the company private.

The supermarket retailer, which has grown through consolidations over the past 15 years, operates in Texas under its namesake brand, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets and Market Street.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse have been hired by the board to serve as financial advisers to assist in the review of “potential strategic alternatives.”

“The review will include an assessment of various balance sheet optimization and capital return strategies, potential strategic or financial transactions and development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons’ existing businesses, as well as responding to inquiries,” the company said.

If Albertsons has been approached by a potential buyer, there haven’t been any speculative reports of such activity. Albertsons went public in 2020. It was taken private once before, in 2006, by private equity led by Cerberus. But it’s a bigger company now.

“The board believes the continuing strength of our business and the scale of our portfolio of assets warrants a deep and considered review of all possible paths towards maximizing value creation,” said Chan Galbato, co-chair of the board, in the statement that was released after the market closed.

Albertsons generates sales of more than $70 billion from its 2,270 stores in 34 states and has expanded its digital capabilities. It owns extensive food manufacturing and distribution capacity.

“The board believes that this review, coupled with an ongoing focus on accelerating our transformation strategy, will create enhanced value for all our stakeholders including our customers, associates, and investors,” the statement said.

The board didn’t put a timeframe on the review. The pandemic was a big boost to food retailers, but it has also made the strongest companies in the grocery business stronger. Albertsons brands are facing more competition in Texas from H-E-B, which entered the Lubbock market last year and is expanding in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Twitter: @MariaHalkias

Looking for more retail coverage? Click here to read all retail news and updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and more newsletters from The Dallas Morning News.