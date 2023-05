Alder Marin-Sotelo, escaped Virginia inmate accused of killing deputy, captured in Mexico

A man who escaped from a Virginia jail this week after being charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was captured in Mexico Thursday, the FBI said.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, was one of two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville Sunday. He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Mexican authorities in the state of Guerrero, in southwestern Mexico, the FBI in Charlotte, North Carolina, said in a post on Twitter.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on May 4, 2023, after 13:00 EST, in the state of Guerrero. The investigation to determine his exact movements is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1yUKyd9tgT — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) May 4, 2023

Officials did not immediately release any details on how he was captured. The investigation into Marin-Sotelo’s exact movements since his escape is ongoing, according to the agency.

“We can breathe a little bit easier knowing that the person who was responsible for the death of a fallen officer is in custody,” Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe told CBS affiliate WNCN.

Marin-Sotelo escaped from the jail at about 1 a.m. on Sunday and left in a red or burgundy Ford Mustang, FBI officials said. Agents are still trying to locate the car, the FBI said on Thursday.

The other escapee, Bruce Callahan, who was being held on drug charges, left the prison later that day, jail officials said. The jail superintendent said guards didn’t notice the inmates were missing until about 26 hours after Marin-Sotelo escaped. Authorities have not said whether the two escapes are related. Jerry Townsend, superintendent of the jail, told WNCN that officials believe the inmates “manipulated the locking mechanism on the rear exit door” and escaped.

Marin-Sotelo was charged with murder in the August 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy, who was shot while on duty after he stopped along a dark stretch of road late at night. Ned Byrd was found dead outside his vehicle with his police dog still inside. Marin-Sotelo’s brother, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, was also charged with murder in Byrd’s killing.

Both Marin-Sotelo and Callahan were federal detainees with no affiliations to the area or local charges, the sheriff’s office said.

After he escaped, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service offered a combined $70,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Marin-Sotelo.

Byrd’s uncle Walter Penney told WNCN the family was relieved by the news of Marin-Sotelo’s arrest.

“I’m just glad the family can breathe now ’cause we were holding our breath,” Penney said. “It was just a rollercoaster ride all week, trying to figure out how could this happen.”