Alec Baldwin charges in “Rust” shooting expected to be dropped, actor’s attorneys say

Alec Baldwin’s attorneys stated Thursday they be expecting New Mexico prosecutors to drop charges in opposition to the actor for the deadly shooting at the set of his Western film “Rust” in 2021. Baldwin used to be protecting a gun whilst rehearsing a scene when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro stated in a commentary to CBS News.

The news used to be first reported through leisure news outlet Deadline.com.

CBS News has reached out to prosecutors for remark.

Baldwin and the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in January. In February, prosecutors dropped a firearm enhancement that will have required each and every of them to serve a compulsory five-year sentence if convicted.

CBS News criminal contributor Jessica Levinson famous that District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed two new particular prosecutors to take over the case on the finish of March.

“We have to basically surmise that they didn’t think they could prove this beyond a reasonable doubt to a juror,” Levinson stated.

Baldwin has lengthy denied pulling the gun’s cause, however prosecutors stated the weapon could not fireplace except the cause used to be pressed.

Levinson famous that a imaginable new concept of the case may just focal point extra on Gutierrez-Reed.

“If it’s her fault, if she’s the one who engaged in criminal conduct, then it does make sense, based on a theory of the case, to say, well, he could have trusted her,” Levinson stated.

One of Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys, Jason Bowles, instructed CBS News on Thursday the charges in opposition to her have not been dropped, however her attorneys be expecting she is going to be exonerated.

“The new special prosecutor team has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed,” Bowles and legal professional Todd Bullion stated in a commentary. “They are seeking the truth and we are also. The truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered. We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”

