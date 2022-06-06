Alec John Such, Bon Jovi bassist and a founder of the iconic band, has died at 70: “An original”

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the enduring rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70.
The group on Sunday introduced the loss of life of Such, the New Jersey band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. No particulars on when or how Such died had been instantly accessible. A publicist for singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi did not instantly reply to messages.
“He was an authentic,” Bon Jovi wrote in a submit on Twitter. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”
Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band collectively, noting that he was a childhood buddy of drummer Tico Torres and introduced guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora to see the band carry out. Such had performed with Sambora in a band referred to as Message.
The Yonkers, New York-born Such was a veteran determine within the thriving New Jersey music scene that helped spawn Bon Jovi. As supervisor of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, Such booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones earlier than becoming a member of the singer-songwriter’s band. He performed with Bon Jovi via the group’s heyday within the 1980s.
Such departed the band in 1994, when he was changed by bassist Hugh McDonald. He later rejoined the band for its induction into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame in 2018.
“When Jon Bon Jovi referred to as me up and requested me to be in his band a few years in the past, I quickly realized how severe he was and he had a imaginative and prescient that he needed to convey us to,” mentioned Such on the Corridor of Fame induction. “And I’m solely too joyful to have been part of that imaginative and prescient.”