Alejandro Kirk wraps up torrid May with two homers, powers Blue Jays to sixth consecutive win

The Toronto Blue Jays are starting to appear like the group they have been anticipated to be coming into the season. Tuesday evening the Blue Jays opened their three-game dwelling sequence with the Chicago White Sox with a 6-5 win (field rating), extending their profitable streak to 6 video games. They’re 10-Three of their previous 13 video games and 28-20 on the season.

Tuesday’s win was powered by generally catcher, generally DH Alejandro Kirk. He swatted two two-run dwelling runs towards ChiSox ace Lucas Giolito to proceed his Might scorching streak. Listed here are Kirk’s two blasts:

The 23-year-old Kirk went into Tuesday hitting .324/.397/.471 with 9 walks, seven doubles and solely six strikeouts in Might. He then went Three for Four towards Chicago to up his season batting line to .304/.382/.432. That is much better than the .218/.289/.347 league common for catchers. Kirk served because the DH on Tuesday, although 27 of his 42 video games this season have been behind the plate.

Throughout his prospect days Kirk was billed as a hitter first and a catcher second — Baseball America called him “probably the greatest pure hitters within the minors” in 2020 — and he authored a .259/.336/.455 line with almost as many extra-base hits (19) as walks (20) as strikeouts (26) in 69 MLB video games from 2020-21. He began sluggish this yr, however is now very a lot delivering on that promise.

Previous to this 10-Three stretch the Blue Jays have been 18-17 and averaging solely 3.71 runs per sport. Offense is down throughout the league this yr, although that is a fairly important drop from final season’s 5.22 runs scored per sport mark, even accounting for the lack of 45-homer participant Marcus Semien. Sluggish begins by Bo Bichette and even Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contributed to the subpar offense.

Thanks largely to Kirk, the Blue Jays are averaging 4.69 runs per sport throughout their 10-Three stretch and 6.83 runs per sport through the six-game profitable streak. Kirk and this lineup have been sure to hit ultimately, and reality be informed, there’s nonetheless room for enchancment. Teoscar Hernández specifically remains to be nicely south of final yr’s manufacturing. Getting him going is the following precedence.

Toronto’s six-game profitable streak is the longest energetic profitable streak in baseball. The Blue Jays are 5 half video games behind the New York Yankees within the AL East and so they at the moment sit in a wild card spot, although after all there are nonetheless 4 months to play.