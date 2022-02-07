Front Page Sports

Aleksej Pokusevski assigned to G League’s Blue

February 7, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Monday that they have assigned Aleksej Pokusevski to its G League affiliate — the Oklahoma City Blue.

Pokusevski is averaging 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 37 games with the Thunder. In 12 games with the Blue, Pokusevski is averaging 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

This is Pokusevski’s fifth assignment with the Blue this season. This assignment comes after the 20-year-old had his best game of the season against the Sacramento Kings, where he finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

With the NBA trade deadline this Thursday, I expect to see Pokusevski get recalled fairly soon if the Thunder end up trading any of its rotation players like Kenrich Williams or Mike Muscala.



