Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian ahead Aleksej Pokusevski was seen as a seven-foot challenge. He had proven glimpses of slashing, taking pictures, and playmaking means not typically seen in basketball gamers his measurement.

He had performed in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged simply 10 factors and 7 rebounds in about 22 minutes on poor effectivity. The defensive statistics have been promising, nonetheless, as Pokusevski racked up two steals and virtually three blocks per 36 minutes.

Pokusevski’s play abroad ultimately led to the Oklahoma City Thunder deciding on him with the seventeenth choose by way of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise handed on different engaging prospects equivalent to Tyrese Maxey, Precious Achiuwa, and Jaden McDaniels to take action.

Throughout his first couple of seasons with the Thunder, Pokusevski struggled to regulate to the next stage of competitors. The recreation simply appeared just a little too quick and just a little too massive for the thin ahead. It didn’t assist that he shot the ball poorly, both.

At 18 and 19 years outdated, Pokusevski scored a measly 12.9 factors, grabbed 8.9 boards, dished out 3.5 assists, and recorded about one block and one steal per 36 minutes in his first two seasons mixed.

His incapability to stretch the ground didn’t assist issues, both. Pokusevski shot simply 28.5% on greater than 400 3-point makes an attempt throughout his freshman and sophomore campaigns. His type appeared wonky and watching him take bounce photographs felt like a wasted possession.

Now in his third season with the Thunder, Pokusevski is lastly displaying indicators of turning into a decent NBA participant. On the ground, he seems poised, relaxed, and customarily extra snug than he did a 12 months in the past.

Throughout Pokusevski’s three preseason video games, a sample has emerged. He’s taking good photographs, making higher selections, and forcing much less. There appears to be extra of a concentrate on playmaking, too.

Not solely does it seem like his recreation has taken a step ahead, nevertheless it additionally seems like his physique has too. The slender seven-footer weighed in at 210 kilos at coaching camp which is 15 kilos heavier than he was as a rookie. Head Coach Mark Daigneault even made a remark about Pokusevski being extra sturdy.

The Thunder’s head coach additionally just lately praised the 21-year-old a number of days in the past, saying, “If a spaceship came down and dropped him here, and we had never seen him before, we’d be like, ‘Man, this guy’s a really good player.’”

And statistics again this up. Pokusevski has knocked down 7 of his 17 photographs this preseason and hit 40% of his 10 threes tried. He’s additionally recorded eight assists, 4 blocks, and a steal.

To put these numbers into perspective, Pokusevski is averaging about 12.6 factors, 10.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and a pair of.4 blocks per 36 minutes proper now. He’s additionally taking pictures 41.1% from the sector, 40% from deep, and 75% from the free throw line.

While that’s a small pattern measurement, it’s encouraging to see the younger Thunder ahead displaying extra effectivity from past the arc, racking up extra assists, and blocking extra photographs relative to final 12 months this early in the season.

If Pokusevski can proceed his progress into the common season and actually step into the position of a connector for this rebuilding crew, it’s going to be laborious for the Thunder teaching workers to maintain him off the ground. But he might want to proceed to point out progress in regard to his means to house the ground, deal with the ball, and play constant protection.

