Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason

October 8, 2022
Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian ahead Aleksej Pokusevski was seen as a seven-foot challenge. He had proven glimpses of slashing, taking pictures, and playmaking means not typically seen in basketball gamers his measurement.

He had performed in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged simply 10 factors and 7 rebounds in about 22 minutes on poor effectivity. The defensive statistics have been promising, nonetheless, as Pokusevski racked up two steals and virtually three blocks per 36 minutes.

Pokusevski’s play abroad ultimately led to the Oklahoma City Thunder deciding on him with the seventeenth choose by way of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise handed on different engaging prospects equivalent to Tyrese Maxey, Precious Achiuwa, and Jaden McDaniels to take action.

