Front Page

Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

March 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Division of Regulation Enforcement issued a Lacking Youngster Alert for an 11-year-old boy final seen Monday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The sheriff’s workplace mentioned relations reported Nohlan Surrency lacking after he was final seen round 2:30 p.m. within the 4200 block of Moncrief Highway.

Surrency is a Black male, four toes 11 inches tall and he weighs 100 kilos. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was final seen carrying a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

FL missing child alert big FDLE.png

FDLE

A Florida Lacking Youngster Alert was issued Tuesday, March 15, for 11-year-old Nohlan Surrency. He was final seen in Jacksonville round 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

Anybody having seen or who might know his location is requested to name the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Workplace at 904-630-0500.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram