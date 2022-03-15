Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Division of Regulation Enforcement issued a Lacking Youngster Alert for an 11-year-old boy final seen Monday afternoon in Jacksonville.
The sheriff’s workplace mentioned relations reported Nohlan Surrency lacking after he was final seen round 2:30 p.m. within the 4200 block of Moncrief Highway.
Surrency is a Black male, four toes 11 inches tall and he weighs 100 kilos. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was final seen carrying a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.
Anybody having seen or who might know his location is requested to name the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Workplace at 904-630-0500.