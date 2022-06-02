Alex Mack retiring: Pro Bowl center ending career after 13 seasons with Browns, Falcons and 49ers, per report

Alex Mack is strolling away from professional soccer on his personal phrases. Mack, who was chosen to his seventh Professional Bowl in 2021, is retiring following a embellished 13-year profession, in line with a number of studies.

Mack, 36, spent the 2021 season with the 49ers after spending his first seven seasons in Cleveland and the following 5 in Atlanta. Together with the playoffs, Mack made 20 begins final season whereas serving to San Francisco attain the NFC Championship Sport. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had beforehand saved the door open for Mack to renew his profession in San Francisco ought to Mack have determined to play in 2022.

“Soccer’s not the simplest factor to do, regardless of how a lot you benefit from the competitors, and he is up there in age,” Shanahan said in May. “However when it comes to how he appears on tape and the way he was [last season], everybody is aware of he can nonetheless play.”

A Los Angeles native, Mack performed collegiate at California and was chosen by the Browns the 21st total decide within the 2009 NFL Draft. A mannequin of sturdiness and consistency, Mack didn’t miss a begin — or recreation — throughout his first 5 seasons. He was named to his third Professional Bowl in 2015 after lacking 11 video games the earlier season after breaking his fibula.

Mack began a streak of 90 consecutive begins in 2015, together with his run lasting till Week 16 of the 2020 season. In 2016, his first season with the Falcons, Mack was named to his second of 4 consecutive Professional Bowls whereas serving to Matt Ryan win league MVP. Mack additionally performed an integral position in Atlanta reaching the Tremendous Bowl for less than the second time in franchise historical past.

Mack remained a relentless staple within the Falcons’ lineup till he signed with the 49ers final offseason. Mack’s presence helped San Francisco end seventh within the league in speeding and fifth in speeding touchdowns. The 49ers additionally boasted the league’s top-ranked pink zone offense.

Together with the playoffs, Mack began in every of his 204 NFL video games. Alongside together with his Professional Bowl choices, Mack’s particular person accolades contains being a part of the Corridor of Fame All-2010s Workforce.