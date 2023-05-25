Alex Murdaugh, disgraced lawyer convicted of killing wife and son, indicted on 22 federal counts

A federal grand jury has indicted South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who was earlier found guilty of killing his wife and son, on 22 counts. Murdaugh, a former personal injury attorney, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder each in the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh. He also faces charges of fraud and money laundering, which were announced by the United States Attorney’s Office’s District of South Carolina.

The new indictment includes charges of wire and bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering, alleging that Murdaugh engaged in three different plots to take money and property from personal injury clients over the course of years. One scheme ran from 2005 to 2021, wherein Murdaugh defrauded clients for their settlement funds. In a second plot, Murdaugh conspired with his banker, Russell Laffitte, for a decade to commit wire and bank fraud. A third alleged scheme saw Murdaugh create a bank account called “Forge” and funnel stolen personal injury settlements through it. Fourteen of the charges against Murdaugh, all for money laundering, are related to this account, for which Murdaugh was the only authorized signer.

Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images



The indictment alleges that Murdaugh conspired with another personal injury attorney to defraud his former housekeeper’s estate and homeowner’s insurance carriers. The housekeeper died after falling at his home in Feb. 2018, following which Murdaugh recommended the housekeeper’s estate to hire the other personal injury attorney to file a claim against him and collect from his homeowner’s insurance. The claim was settled, but the indictment alleges that Murdaugh and the other attorney conspired to siphon settlement funds for personal use. In a statement, Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said that they anticipate a swift resolution of the charges without a trial.

The charges carry financial and jail time penalties, and are separate from the murder charges already convicted on Murdaugh. U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Adair Boroughs said that the indictment shows that those who abuse the public’s trust and self-deal to enrich themselves will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

