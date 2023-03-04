Alex Murdaugh prison mugshot released hours after sentencing

Murdaugh arrived Friday afternoon at Kirkland Correctional Institution within the state capital of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Convicted double assassin Alex Murdaugh is now within the custody of the state prisons machine to start spending the remainder of his existence in the back of bars.

Murdaugh arrived Friday afternoon at Kirkland Correctional Institution within the state capital of Columbia after being taken at the more or less 90 minute travel from Walterboro.

In a brand new reserving photograph, Murdaugh has a shaved head. The prisons machine says it is same old for brand spanking new male inmates to get some form of haircut.

Hours previous Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to consecutive existence sentences for killing his spouse and son. On Thursday, a jury took simply 3 hours to render a responsible verdict within the case following a six week trial. One of the ones jurors advised ABC News that the verdict was once no longer straight away unanimous however that Murdaugh’s lies and a video taken simply ahead of the murders helped persuade them.

Murdaugh, 54, killed his spouse Maggie and grownup son Paul on June 7, 2021 on the circle of relatives’s massive property in Colleton County.

A spokesperson for the SC Department of Corrections advised News19 that each one male inmates are first taken to Kirkland. It’s a most safety prison but it surely has many different functions that serve the state prison machine.

Any inmate who arrives there may have an analysis on a number of sides, together with scientific and psychological well being checks, training tests, and different background value determinations.

There is an inmate classification machine that makes use of a number of metrics to decide the place the inmate will spend the remainder of their sentence and which custody stage they want. The corrections division additionally takes under consideration what amenities is also very best supplied to take care of the inmates, together with offering instructional alternatives and dependancy remedy products and services.

The analysis is anticipated to take about 45 days.