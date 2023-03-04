Alex Storako’s no-hitter, Kinzie Hansen’s homers power Oklahoma to 18-0 win over No. 17 Kentucky

After an unbelievable time out to beat the UCLA Bruins to shut out the Mary Nutter Classic in California, the Oklahoma Sooners put in combination an encore efficiency Friday night time towards No. 17 Kentucky.

After beating UIC 5-0 within the first recreation in their Friday double-header, the Oklahoma Sooners had been as soon as once more dominant over a ranked opponent, beating the Wildcats 18-0 at Marita Hynes Field.

Alex Storako were given the beginning within the circle and was once flawless, throwing 5 innings and putting out 5 for the no-hitter. Her lone blemish within the win was once successful batter with two outs within the first inning. She didn’t permit every other base runner over the general 4.1 innings pitched to transfer to 5-0 and decrease her ERA to 0.27 at the season.

Not to be overshadowed by way of every other dominant time out for Storako, the Sooners’ bats had every other large time out.

As they’ve accomplished so much this 12 months, Oklahoma went to paintings early, striking the drive on within the first inning.

Jayda Coleman led off the sport with a double ahead of Tiare Jennings drove her in for the 1-0 lead. After transferring to 3rd on a Haley Lee floor out, and Kinzie Hansen singled and stole 2d, true freshman Jocelyn Erickson got here up with a couple of runners in scoring place and only one out.

She did what she’s been doing all 12 months and added to the lead with a two-run unmarried to make it 3-0 OU.

Hansen, who had an enormous debut weekend within the Mary Nutter Classic per week in the past, saved her offensive outburst going with a grand slam in the second one inning to put the Sooners up 4-0.

It was once her 3rd house run of the season and primary of 2 within the recreation.

In the ground of the fourth inning, the Oklahoma Sooners erupted for 10 runs, kickstarted by way of Jayda Coleman’s fourth house run of the season. It was once a solo shot to put the Sooners up 8-0. But they weren’t happy there.

With two on and one out, Sophia Nugent belted a three-run house run for her 3rd house run of the season. Arizona State switch Cydney Sanders and Quincee Lilio adopted Nugent’s blast with house runs of their very own to pass back-to-back-to-back.

Story continues

Jordy Bahl walked to power in a run, and Haley Lee introduced in Rylie Boone from 3rd on a fielder’s selection to make it 15-0. Then Kinzie Hansen got here to the plate once more and bashed a three-run house run for her fourth homer of the 12 months. Hansen’s performed in simply seven video games this season and has 4 house runs and 16 RBIs.

The Sooners hit 5 house runs within the 10-run inning to put away but every other most sensible 25 opponent.

Oklahoma was once just about flawless from the circle and on the plate. In Alex Storako’s ultimate two begins, each towards ranked groups, the Sooners have outscored their combatants 32-0.

Oklahoma is now 15-1 at the season and has been completely dominant since dropping to Baylor just about two weeks in the past.

They’ll face Kentucky as soon as once more at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at Marita Hynes Feld. Their 2d matchup with UIC will apply Oklahoma-UCLA.

More Softball!

May Day: Nicole May blanks UIC, Oklahoma Sooners stay hot in win

Oklahoma Sooners Pitcher Alex Storako named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma Sooners No. 1 in USA TODAY NFCA Coaches Poll, but UCLA still garners a first place vote

Oklahoma Sooners reclaim top spot of D1 Softball top 25

Kinzie Hansen makes presence felt in Oklahoma’s 5-0 weekend at Mary Nutter Classic

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and prefer our web page on Facebook to apply ongoing protection of Oklahoma news, notes, and evaluations. You too can apply John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire